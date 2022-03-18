Registration for the 2022 Cal Ripken Youth Baseball season has opened for Berkshire County youths.
Any prospective ballplayers aged 4 through 12, by Aug. 1, are welcome to join up. The 2022 season will feature several levels of play, as well as postseason tournament play later in the summer.
There are three regions for Berkshire Ripken. Registration and more information is available at BerkshireCalRipken.com.
Those in south Berkshire County — Lee, Lenox, Stockbridge, Great Barrington, West Stockbridge, Richmond, Becket, New Marlborough, Tyringham, Egremont, Sheffield, Monterey and Alford should contact Brian Siok at B.Siok@aol.com.
Central County families from Lanesborough, Pittsfield, Cheshire and Hancock can contact Steve Rotter at Stephen.Rotter@gmail.com.
Those in north Berkshire County from Williamstown, North Adams and Adams are invited to contact Christopher Johnson at CJohn413@gmail.com.
For any questions, reach out to state commissioner Jim Edelman at longlook475@gmail.com.
Cal Ripken Baseball is a division of Babe Ruth League, a not for profit organization.