To kick off its second year as a program, the Atlantic Coast Academy will be hosting a pair of ice hockey game at the Vietnam Veterans ice rink in North Adams.
The games will be played on Monday, Aug. 28, beginning with a 7 p.m. matchup between the 15U Academy team and the 15U Selects team — which is comprised of all Berkshire County players. At 8 p.m., the Academy's 18U and 16U teams will square off.
"Our academy is kids from all over the world that move to my facility and live here playing hockey and doing online school," wrote owner Mike Taylor in a release. "We have kids from Florida, Texas, California, Carolina, Germany, Israel, Scotland, Canada etc.
"This is a huge movement in the right direction for hockey in our community."
Cal Ripken youth baseball
Any youth baseball leagues for players aged 4 to 12 years old, that may be interested in affiliation with the Cal Ripken Division of Babe Ruth Baseball, are invited to contact state commissioner Jim Edelman by email to cljvedelman@aol.com, or call or text 413-717-2552.
Soccer Officials wanted
The Dalton CRA will be hosting a class for anyone interested in being high school soccer official, tonight at 6 p.m. in the CRA's Hall of Fame Room.
The course will run 90 minutes. The Dalton CRA is located at 400 Main Street in Dalton.
For more information contact Berkshire County Soccer Officials Association Rules Interpreter Jon King at king0265@gmail.com or Berkshire County Soccer Assignor Dustin Belcher at dustinbelcher81@yahoo.com.