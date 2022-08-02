Greenock Junior Open
LEE — For the second year, Greenock Country Club will play host to the Junior Open golf tournament, sponsored by Dr. and Mrs. Sukumaran.
The tournament is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 10 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. There are four divisions of play. The boys aged 8-11 and girls division will play nine holes. The boys aged 12-15 and boys 16-18 will play 18. The format is individual stroke play.
There will be scholarship prizes for boys and girls, along with pro shop merchandise for all winners, and lunch provided for all participants.
There is no entry fee. This is a free tournament.
There is a field limit of 72 players, and interested kids and families can sign up by calling the pro shop at 413-243-3323.
Skill Improvement Basketball Camp
Taconic High School boys basketball coach Bill Heaphy will conduct his 17th annual Skill Improvement Basketball Camp for players in grades 3-12 at the Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires, beginning Monday, Aug. 8. The one week session will be 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. from Monday to Thursday.
Registration is $125 and checks can be made out to the Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires. Brochures are available at the club and on the clubs’ website online www.bgcberkshires.org where you can sign up. Campers can pay right up to the first day camp starts, on that Monday.
For more information, contact Coach Heaphy at 413 281-2643.
Senior Bowling League
A new bowling league for seniors is forming at Greylock Bowl and Golf on Roberts Drive in North Adams.
Interested players should reach out to Bill Cote at 413-743-4254.
Valley Storm Softball Tryouts
The Valley Storm softball program will hold tryouts for the 14U, 16U and 18U teams on Thursday at Murphy Park in Greenfield at 6 p.m.
The annual registration fee is $675 and an extra $200 for new or replacement uniforms. This fee can be recovered through fundraising, per a release.
All teams participate in fall tournaments, scrimmages and practices, winter indoor practices at The Batter’s Box in Westfield, pitchers and catchers workouts in the winter, and late spring-summer tournaments. Practices begin shortly after team selections in late August and run through early August 2023.
Pittsfield High Soccer Coaching
Pittsfield High School is seeking girls soccer coaches for the fall season. Interested parties should contact coach Juan Ramos by email to ramos.juan01@gmail.com, or call 617-571-1836.
Dalton Lions Club Golf Outing
The annual Dalton Lions Club golf outing will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Bas Ridge Golf Course. The outing features an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
Registration is $95 per person, and includes greens fee, use of a cart, donuts and coffee, and a post-event luncheon. There will also be a raffle the day of the event.
Interested parties should contact Bob Bishop at 413-684-0252.
Hole-in-One
Rick Goodell aced a hole at the 2022 Williams Alumni-Guest Golf Tournament at Taconic Golf Club. Goodell got the hole-in-one on the 135-yard fifth hole, using a 9-iron. The shot was witnessed by Dean Chung, Bob Schwed and David Olson. It was Goodell's second hole-in-one.