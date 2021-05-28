The Greylock Thunder Travel Softball League is holding 10U and 12U tryouts for its travel teams on Sunday, May 30. Tryouts will take place at Alcombright Field in North Adams.
10U tryouts begin at 2 p.m. and the 12U tryouts are an hour later at 3 p.m. Players do not need to play in house leagues to qualify and the cost, along with level of commitment, will be discussed at the tryouts.
Questions can be directed to Matt Witek III at 413-411-0626 or Darin Lane at 413-281-8909.
Dalton CRA golf tournament scheduled
The Dalton Community Recreation Association's 27th-annual golf tournament will take place on Monday, June 28 at Wahconah Country Club.
The tournament features a four-person captain-and-crew format, beginning with lunch at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m.
The cost of admission is $140 per person, which includes green fees, cart rental, lunch, refreshments, a cocktail hour and a hole-in-one contest.
Proceeds will benefit the Dalton CRA's youth programs and provide financial aid for summer camps and sports programs.
Each golfer on the top-three teams will receive gift cards to local restaurants and prizes are also available for the men's and women's closest to the pin contest.
More information is available at daltoncra.org, or by phone at 413-684-0260.
Fairview Hospital Golf Classic returns to Stockbridge Golf Club
The Stockbridge Golf Club is hosting the Fairview Hospital Golf Classic on Thursday, Sept. 9.
The tournament will celebrate its 25th anniversary after canceling in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tournament planners will follow CDC recommendations, along with state, local and club guidelines.
The tournament is a four-person mixed scramble and must include at least one male and one female player. Golfers can register individually and be matched with a team.
Registration is $165 per player and $660 for a team. Entry fees include green fees, cart rental, lunch, dinner, a snack bar, gifts and prizes,
Log on to berkshirehealthsystems.org/2021-fairview-golf-classic to register. Questions can be directed to Wendy Dottavio at 413-854-9635 and wdottavio@bhs1.org.