The Lenox Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center is hosting a benefit race for Berkshire Bounty, which collects and purchases food for local food pantries.
The 5K Jolly Poker Race will take place at 10 a.m. on Dec. 4. It will start and end at the Lenox Community Center at 65 Walker St.
Participants in the race will make stops at five stations on the running course and receive a playing card. Winners of the race include the three fastest males and three fastest females, along with those who collect the best poker hands.
Prizes will be gift cards to area restaurants and businesses.
Those interested can register for the race at lenox.org/jolly-poker-run-registration/ or email patty@joshbillings.com for more information.
Padelford makes Team USA U15 roster
Rylan Padelford, a sophomore at Wahconah High School, earned a spot on the Team USA U15 Indoor box lacrosse team.
The team is managed by US Indoor Lacrosse and competes in the World U15 Lacrosse Championship.
Padelford, who has played box lacrosse for over a decade, started for the Wahconah boys lacrosse team that made it to the Massachusetts Division III state semifinals in 2021.