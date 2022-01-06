Pittsfield High School is accepting applications for the position of varsity softball coach.
The school is seeking a candidate responsible for providing leadership and instruction in the development of student-athletes. Ability to teach fundamental softball techniques, playing rules and game strategy is required. The season runs from late March through early June and it is a paid position.
Candidates must understand MIAA rules and complete the required MIAA coaching workshops. Additional responsibilities include organizing practices, coordinating the coaching staff and overseeing booster club initiatives.
The Generals reached the Western Massachusetts Division I championship game in each of the last two seasons.
Previous coaching or playing experience is required for the position and PHS is accepting applications until Feb. 11.
Those interested can submit a letter of interest, resume and references at www.pittsfield.net under the "Job Openings" link.