Pittsfield Little League registration is now open for residents of Pittsfield, Lenox, Lanesboro and North Richmond.
Boys and girls ages 7-12 can sign up online at pittsfieldlittleleague.com and tryouts will take place the first weekend of April at Deming Park. Rip City Academy will be used if the weather is an issue.
Track and Field officials clinic
A Track and Field officials clinic will take place at Pittsfield High School on Monday, March 28.
The three-hour clinic begins at 6 p.m. and costs $110 to attend. Those interested can contact Joe Albano, coach of Pittsfield's Track and Field team, at jalbano12457@verizon.net for more information.
"In Berkshire County, the going pay rate for officials is between $89 to $129 per meet depending on how many teams are competing," Albano wrote in an email. "The going pay rate for officials in the Pioneer Valley is supposed to be $90 for a dual meet (two schools, either boys or girls) and $135 for a double dual (two schools, boys and girls).
"I’ve been told that the PVIAC is only doing double duals this year so it’s going to be the $135 rate. Once you are an official you can officiate anywhere in the state and country."
Sam Gomez hybrid 5k race begins on March 25
The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts Student Government Association (SGA) is hosting the 44th annual Sam Gomez Road Race, which will begin on March 25.
It is a hybrid event, an interactive virtual race will take place through April 1, before the in-person race on April 2. The SGA has raised roughly $30,000 for Berkshire-based organizations in the past 18 years.
Sam Gomez was a professor at MCLA and founded the school's cross-country team. In honor of coach Gomez and his legacy of giving back to the Berkshire community, each year SGA selects a Berkshire County charity to receive the proceeds from the race. This year, the beneficiaries of the funds are Arts in Recovery for Youth and the MCLA Food Pantry.
Virtual runners can complete their run until April 1 and runners will be emailed a link to submit their virtual time through the Berkshire Running Center. Those interested can register at mcla.edu/samgomez.
Harlem Wizards headed to Wahconah
The Harlem Wizards will play the Central Berkshire Crushers at Wahconah Regional High School on Sunday, April 10. The event begins at 2 p.m. and is hosted by the Kittredge Elementary School PTG.
Tickets are available through April 9 and more information is available at HarlemWizards.com.