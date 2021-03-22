Berkshire Adult Baseball League
The Berkshire Adult Baseball League is hosting tryouts for eligible players in the 20-plus and 35-plus adult baseball divisions. The season is schedule to begin on May 15 and run until Aug. 15 with each team playing one game a week on Sunday mornings.
Tryouts will take place on April 3 and those interested can register at www.leaguelineup.com/Orazl, or call Lou Orazio at 413-663-0741 for more information.
Marty's T-ball in North Adams
Marty's T-ball in North Adams is accepting registrations for the 2021 season.
Children ages five through seven are eligible and birth certificates are required at the time of registration. Fees are $35 per player, or $40 per family with more than one player participating, and scholarships are available.
Those interested can register on the Marty's T-Ball Facebook page, or call Ryley Gaudreau at 413-329-6060 for more information. Games and clinics will take place at Marty's T-Ball Fields on Protection Ave.
Registration is open until April 1 and the late registration fee is $45 per player.
McCann Tech Coaching Vacancies
McCann Tech is searching for a varsity baseball coach, varsity boys lacrosse coach and junior varsity girls lacrosse coach.
Questions regarding the positions can be directed to Robert Guettler, the athletic director at McCann Tech, at 413-663-8608. Applications can be sent to principal Justin Kratz at jkratz@mccanntech.org.
Hoosac Valley Coaching Vacancies
Hoosac Valley is looking to fill a handful of coaching vacancies for the spring season. Varsity and junior varsity coaching positions are open in each of the following sports: baseball, softball, boys lacrosse and girls lacrosse.
The Hurricanes are also looking for track and field head and assistant coaches.
Spring sports are scheduled to begin on May 3 and run through June. Those interested can contact Mike Matera at mmatera@hoosacvalley.org, or Molly Meczywor at mmeczywor@hoosacvalley.org, for more information.
Pittsfield girls lacrosse registration
Registration for the 2021 Pittsfield girls lacrosse season is open at berkshirelacrosse.leagueapps.com. Teams are available for girls in grades K-8 and practices are scheduled to begin in mid-April.
More information is available by contacting Jeff Murray at jrmurray11@yahoo.com.
Lee Sportsmen's Club
The Lee Sportsmen's Club is seeking help in prepping for the United States Practical Shooting Association season.
On Sunday, from 10 a.m. to noon, volunteers are requested to help clean the pistol bays. The opening USPSA match is on April 11.
Interested parties should contact berkshireactionshooters@gmail.com, while match signup is available at Practiscore.com.