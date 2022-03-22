The Dalton Girls Youth Lacrosse league is preparing for its 2022 season.
There will be an informational meetings and sign-ups today and Thursday, March 23 and 24 at Kittredge Elementary School in Hinsdale. Registration and hour-long clinics run this evening from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and tomorrow from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
All prospective players in grades 1 through 8, from across Berkshire County, are welcome to join up.
Players will need sneakers and are asked to bring a lacrosse stick and goggles if they have them. There will be extras on hand, though.
Interested families can also sign up ahead of time at DaltonYouthLacrosse.com. Questions can be directed via email to daltongirlslacrosse@gmail.com or on the Dalton Girls Lacrosse Facebook page.
Berkshire Cal Ripken Registration
Registration for the 2022 Cal Ripken Youth Baseball season has opened for Berkshire County youths.
Any prospective ballplayers aged 4 through 12, by April 1, are welcome to join up. A prior release stated the birth date cutoff as Aug. 1, but April 1 is the correct date.
The 2022 season will feature several levels of play, as well as postseason tournament play later in the summer.
There are three regions for Berkshire Ripken. Registration and more information is available at BerkshireCalRipken.com.
Those in south Berkshire County should contact Brian Siok at B.Siok@aol.com.
Central County families can contact Steve Rotter at Stephen.Rotter@gmail.com.
Those in north Berkshire County are invited to contact Christopher Johnson at CJohn413@gmail.com.
For any questions, reach out to state commissioner Jim Edelman at longlook475@gmail.com.
Berkshire County Youth Lacrosse clinic
Registration for Berkshire County Youth Lacrosse has been extended to March 27 at berkshirecountylacrosse.com.
Additionally, there will be a Learn to Play Lacrosse clinic held on Friday, March 25 at Craneville School at 5:30 p.m. Wahconah High School varsity coach Joe O'Neill will be instructing the clinic along with some Warriors players.
There is also an added Lightning team for first and second graders learning to play. Practices start March 29, with games beginning April 1.
BCYL represents communities in Northern Berkshire, Pittsfield, Dalton, Lee and Greylock.
PHS seeks assistant football coach
Pittsfield High School is welcoming applications for positions on the varsity football coaching staff for the Fall 2022 season.
These assistant coach openings are paid positions.
Per a release from the school, "Ability to teach fundamental techniques, playing rules, and game strategies is required. Excellent communications skills and a philosophy consistent with the mission and goals of the school and PHS football program are expected. Candidate should have the ability to convey messages of sportsmanship, work ethic, and responsibility to one’s team."
The football season runs from late August through November.
There is more information available and resumes may be submitted to the Job Openings link at www.pittsfield.net. Any questions about the positions may be sent to head coach Brian Jezewski at bjezewski@pittsfield.net or 413-841-6925.