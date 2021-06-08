The Wild Goose Chase canoe/kayak/SUP ace will take place Saturday in the Housatonic River in Lenox.
The race is 8.2 miles, and there will be a five-mile recreational category.
Registration opens at the Decker boat launch on New Lenox Road in Lenox beginnnig at 9 a.m. The fee is $15 per person. The racing begins at 11 a.m.
Lunch and awards for all paddlers will follow the race at the boat launch. Any competitor staying for lunch should bring a chair.
For more information, email Patty at patty@ joshbillings.com.
Monument coaching openingsMonument Mountain High School is seeking candidates for several coaching positions in the 2021-22 school year.
There are coaching openings for girls varsity soccer, boys junior varsity soccer, girls varsity basketball and boys JV basketball.
Any interested candidate should contact Monument Mountain athletic director Karl Zigmand at karl.zigmand@bhrsd.org.