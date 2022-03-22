PITTSFIELD — From the New York state border to the Atlantic Ocean, Massachusetts high school athletes took to fields, courts and gymnasiums for the first day of spring practice.
Those student-athletes have hopes of being the hunted in a search for state championships in the new postseason structure. None of them, however, are wearing bigger targets than the members of the Taconic baseball team.
"Yeah, definitely," Taconic center fielder Bo Bramer said. "[Four straight Western Massachusetts and two straight state] championships, everyone wants to beat us. We have a better schedule this year, so we're ready to go.
"We did a really good job of getting our name out there. People want to play us and they definitely want to beat us," pitcher Matt Lee said. "There's definitely a target on our back, but we kind of like that."
The newly rechristened Thunder won a Division I Western Massachusetts and Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association state championship in 2017, and also did the double in Division III in 2019 and 2021. There was no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2018, Taconic beat Frontier in the Western Mass. Division III title game and knocked off Auburn in the semifinals, before losing to Austin Prep in the state title game at Hanover Insurance Park at Fitton Field in Worcester.
It was opening night for practice Monday inside the Taconic gymnasium. There, head coach Kevin Stannard and his staff were putting the varsity and the prospective junior varsity players through their paces. Stannard is the dean of Berkshire County baseball coaches as he begins his 29th season, if one includes the pandemic season.
"They've been excited" to get going, Stannard said during a break in the practice action. "We've been texting back and forth the last few weeks. They've been real excited. They have a lot to play for. Obviously, our schedule, being in the Valley West and playing Springfield schools this year, we're going to see how they compete against some of the best teams in Western Mass."
Baseball fans, Stannard is correct. The Thunder, and the rest of the Berkshire County teams, are not in one league any more. Taconic and Pittsfield are now in the Valley West League. Taconic and Pittsfield will play home-and-home with Westfield, West Springfield and Pope Francis. Taconic will also play Valley East teams Minnechaug, Northampton and Springfield Central, along with Valley Central foes Holyoke and Chicopee Comp. Complete schedules for Taconic, Pittsfield and the other Berkshire County baseball teams have not yet been received.
"We're very optimistic," said Lee, a junior who made a verbal commitment to play at Kansas State. "We think we're a state championship team, and we're shooting for the same goal which is another ring.
"We're very confident."
Much like other fall and winter team sports, baseball will have a PVIAC Western Massachusetts tournament to replace the sectional tournament that was eliminated when the MIAA eliminated sectional tournaments, replacing them with 32-plus team fields in each of five divisions. Taconic's baseball team is, according to the MIAA, in Division III along with Pittsfield, Belchertown and Chicopee.
The bracket for the Western Mass. tournaments will be unveiled on May 19, with quarterfinals scheduled for May 21-22. The championship games will be played on Saturday, May 28, with potential rain dates May 29 and 30.
The MIAA's cutoff date for games to count is May 30, so all PVIAC Tournament games will count. The MIAA will release its brackets on May 31.
Stannard's team will begin its regular season on Monday, April 4, at Minnechaug. Nine days later, Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Valentine Road for the first home game of 2022.
The veteran coach said that he isn't using prior championships as a talking point for the 2022 season. That, he said, was a different group of kids.
"Obviously, there's the target with the success the program has had, but for these kids, it's a different year and it's a different group," he said. "We lost five seniors last year that were great kids and excellent players. So we'll just fill that void. These 12 we definitely have coming back, as we try to finalize our roster, the 12 that are back are excited."
There are holes to fill, including the starting left side of the infield. Anton Lazits and Brendan Stannard are now playing college baseball. Lazits is batting .280 for 5-10 Columbia University. Stannard is leading 2-2 Williams with a .600 batting average.
"I woke up this morning in a good mood," said Bramer, when asked about the first day of practice. "Usually, I'm a little sluggish in the morning, so it was a nice change of pace."