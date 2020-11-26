To say that Avien Peah has been on quite the football odyssey might be an understatement.
From a blocking tight end when he was recruited to the University of Massachusetts, to his current position as a starting defensive end for the Minutemen, Peah’s journey has had its share of twists and turns.
“All the time,” he said. “The other day, I was talking to some guys and I didn’t think I would even be here right now. It’s such a blessing and such a great opportunity to be out here with the guys, considering what has happened in the past, due to injuries and things like that. I definitely think about that a lot, pretty much almost every single day.
“But it’s a great opportunity to be out here.”
It’s an opportunity Avien Peah will have again next year, as he told reporters on a Tuesday Zoom call that he would be taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA is granting all athletes who are competing this fall.
The redshirt senior defensive end from Providence, R.I., will make his last start of 2020 on Friday, when the 0-3 Minutemen travel south to play 8-1 Liberty. It is the penultimate game for the Flames, who travel to Coastal Carolina the following weekend.
That Peah is out there is a testament to persistence.
He was part of UMass’ signing class of 2016, back when Mark Whipple was still coaching the Minutemen. That class was highlighted by current Indianapolis Colts defensive back Isaiah Rodgers, quarterback Andrew Ford and running back Bilal Ally, along with receivers Brennan Dingle and Saddiq Palmer.
Peah is not, however, the only member of that class still in maroon and white. Starting left tackle Larnel Coleman and tight end Taylor Edwards was also part of the class. Edwards is currently listed first on the tight end depth chart. Coleman was recruited as a defensive lineman.
Peah, meanwhile, was a two-time, All-State selection in Rhode Island at LaSalle Academy at defensive end. He played both offense and defense in high school, which is why Whipple had recruited Peah as a 6-foot-3, 230-pound tight end.
After taking a redshirt in his freshman year, Peah played on special teams as a sophomore. In his junior academic year, Peah played some tight end, some fullback and continued to participate on special teams.
The lineman suffered two knee injuries and did not play last season, which was coach Walt Bell’s first.
Peah worked his way back and has started at defensive end in each of UMass’ three games.
He recorded five tackles at Georgia Southern, seven tackles at Marshall and seven tackles at Florida Atlantic. He also recorded his first varsity sack against FAU. His six tackles-for-a-loss lead UMass, and he’s third on the team in overall tackles.
The move from offense to defense has helped in Peah’s development.
“I would say, especially playing fullback, you’ve got to be a gritty player. You have to have that physical toughness. I would say playing tight end as well,” he said. “The footwork helped a lot and made the transition a little easier. Being on offense and having to know multiple things at once helped transition me over to defense, and I kind of took that with me.”
The record may not show it, but both Bell and Peah have said the defense is improving. Bell said earlier in the week that after watching the game tape, he saw just a handful of plays that, had they been run differently, could have made the Florida Atlantic game perhaps a one-score affair.
“We feel [the improvement] every day. Every day when we get out there on the field we try to do our best,” the defensive end said. “Especially with the young group of guys we have, we want to do our best to improve each and every day.
“It’s been showing up.”
Peah and senior Jake Byczko have their work cut out for them this Saturday against Liberty. Quarterback Malik Willis, who transferred to Liberty from Auburn, has accounted for nearly 2,600 total yards this year. He has thrown 17 touchdown passes to only four interceptions. Willis is also the leading rusher for the Flames, with 744 yards.
UMass has faced a triple-option team in Georgia Southern, and two teams in Marshall and Florida Atlantic who had dual-threat quarterbacks. Neither team had a dual threat quite like Willis, though, which will provide quite the challenge.
“All of us working as one, working in unison to help keep him in the pocket,” said Peah, “as long as we do what is asked of us on Friday.”
Peah credits second-year defensive coordinator Tommy Restivo for helping establish their mindset of all 11 players have to just do what they need to do and the defense will be successful.
“Every single day, that’s what he talks about. If one guy doesn’t do his job, then all 11 men fail,” Peah said. “If all 11 men do their job, we’ll be successful. He nailed it with that one. I can’t argue with that one.”