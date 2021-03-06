WILLIAMSTOWN — Delaney Babcock and Charlotte Coody made themselves right at home in the paint on Saturday and had their way with the visiting Wildcats.
Mount Greylock's interior duo controlled the glass and imposed their will on Lee, to the tune of a 49-36 victory.
Babcock and Coody combined for 39 points themselves, which included a career night of 26 points and 17 rebounds for Babcock. Greylock improves to 7-8 with the win
While the senior post was unstoppable throughout, it was the eighth-grader who put the Wildcats on notice early.
After Lee (2-4) grabbed the game's first bucket on an Emma Puleri take, Coody grabbed a rebound and quickly found Babcock with an outlet pass for the equalizer. From there, Coody scored or assisted on nine unanswered points. Her grab-back in the offensive zone following a teammate's turnover, which she quickly tossed in for two points made it 11-2 Greylock. She closed the opening quarter with seven points, while Babcock had six and the Mounties led 15-7.
Save a Coody layup and Gabby Quagliano free throw, the second frame was all Babcock. She opened the quarter with a straightaway 3-pointer and followed that up with a putback and a nice post move for the 22-7 lead.
Coach Rick Puleri's crew adjusted a little bit and got a triple from Caroline Maloney, but could find no traction and went into the half still grasping for answers down 29-20. The question was, how to keep Babcock and Coody off the boards.
The answer never came. Coody finished with a double-double as well, grabbing 12 rebounds to go with her 13 points. The two worked off senior guard Emma Stevens and company for a series of pick-and-roll baskets, and were constant presences on the offensive glass. Their height, strength and positioning was unmatched by Lee.
Lee's counter came in the form of a scorching hot Brianna Kelly. Kelly came out gunning and seemingly couldn't miss. Her jumper with 4 minutes, 10 seconds left in the third quarter cut the deficit to 31-24.
But, out of a Mount Greylock timeout, Babcock got inside position for an offensive rebound and put-back, and pulled the same trick a minute later. Abby Scaliabba found her on an inside cut and it was 37-24, before Kelly salvaged a bucket before the end of the frame.
Emma Newberry opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer for Mount Greylock, and that was about it. Lee never got within 10 again.
The Wildcats were led by Kelly's 10 points.
It was the third-straight win for the Mounties, and Babcock has had her two biggest offensive outings in back-to-back games. The 13 points were a season-high for Coody, who had 12 in a previous win over Monument Mountain.
Lee 7 13 6 10 — 36
Greylock 15 14 10 10 — 49
L (36)
Kelly 5-0-10, M. Puleri 1-0-2, Maloney 2-2-7, Le. Simone 4-0-8, Simmons 0-0-0, E. Puleri 3-1-7, Clark 1-0-2. Totals 16-3-36.
MG (49)
Levesque 0-0-0, Newberry 1-0-3, Art 0-0-0, Babcock 12-1-26, Quagliano 0-1-1, Stevens 0-0-0, Scaliabba 0-0-0, Sullivan 2-0-4, Gilooly 1-0-2, Coody 6-1-13. Totals 22-3-49.
3-point goals — L 1 (Maloney); MG 2 (Newberry, Babcock).