Pittsfield 13s bow out in semifinals of Babe Ruth New England Regionals in New Hampshire

ROCHESTER, N.H. — "You guys are going to see us again, for sure."
That was the message from manager Bryan Maloy after his 13-year-old All-Star team was eliminated from the Babe Ruth New England Regionals on Tuesday morning.
ROCHESTER, N.H. — "You guys are going to see us again, for sure."
That was the message from manager Bryan Maloy after his 13-year-old All-Star team was eliminated from the Babe Ruth New England Regionals on Tuesday morning.
Mike Walsh can be reached at mwalsh@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6240. On Twitter: @WalshWrites89.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.