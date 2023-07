NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. — All summer long, fans of the Pittsfield 14s were asking themselves if their favorite Babe Ruth League ballclub could recapture the magic it discovered last year, when the team made headlines on a national scale.

Pittsfield advances to Babe Ruth 14s New England Regional, sweeping Westfield The Pittsfield 14-year old Babe Ruth All-Star team is the Western Massachusetts state champion, after sweeping a best-of-three series against Westfield.