ROCHESTER, N.H. — The Pittsfield Babe Ruth 14-year-old All-Stars remained unbeaten in pool play New England Regionals on Saturday.
Pittsfield defeated the Vermont champions 5-3, and will look to sweep through pool play this evening at 5 p.m. against the representatives from Eastern Massachusetts.
The Western Mass. champs are 2-0 in New Hampshire, after Anthony Frieri provided a solid outing on the mound Saturday. Frieri went 6 2/3 innings, scattering five hits and striking out four. He was charged with two runs.
Aidan Carlino was a highlight reel unto himself against Vermont, going 2 for 3 with a run scored at the plate and flashing some leather with a diving play at third base in which he threw out a runner from his knees in the seventh inning.
Roshan Warriar, Jack Reed and Ben Jacob provided the rest of Pittsfield's offense.
With the tying run on second base and two away, Matt Burega relieved Frieri in the seventh and struck out Vermont's No. 3 batter to get the save.
Pittsfield 13s 16, Vermont 5
WESTFIELD — Devin Reynolds drove in four runs and the Pittsfield 13s continued to set the New England Regional afire with a blowout win over Vermont champion Lyndon.
Pittsfield moves to 2-0 in pool play with a 10 a.m. tilt against Norfolk to wrap things up today before the bracket play begins.
Reynolds had three hits to collect his four RBI, doubling twice. Pittsfield scored in each of the first four innings, building up a 13-0 lead with an eight-run fourth, before Lyndon got on the board in the bottom half. The local 13s ended things with three runs in the sixth of a run-rule victory.
Pittsfield totaled 12 hits, with Jackson and Ethan both doubling and picking up two hits each. Jackson had three RBI, as did Morris. Connor Devine scored a game-high three runs.
Simon Mele got the start for Pittsfield and went three shutout innings, striking out six and walking one while allowing two hits. Quentin Christopher threw two scoreless innings of relief to wrap things up.
Trumbull 4, Pittsfield 15s 3
TRUMBULL, Conn. — The Pittsfield 15s suffered a one-run loss to the host team in their second game of pool play at the New England Regional.
Pittsfield drops to 0-2 in Connecticut, and will need a win over Vermont champion Three Corners today at 1 p.m. to survive into bracket play on Monday.
It was a game that went late into the night Saturday, and Pittsfield just couldn't come up with enough timely hits. Despite 11 walks in the game, the local All-Stars couldn't push enough runs across.
Cam Sime went 4 1/3 innings on the bump, surrendering just one run to Trumbull on one hit, three strikeouts and four walks. That 1-0 score held until the fifth inning, when Trumbull got to reliever Owen Salvatore and took advantage of fielding miscues for three unearned runs and a 4-0 lead.
Pittsfield did respond with a three-spot in the home half of the fifth, but couldn't push the tying run across. Damon Pause and Salvatore each walked and a double steal put them in scoring position for Antonio Scalise, who dropped an RBI double into the outfield, and then came around to score himself on a single by Sime.
Trumbull shored things up there, though, and held Pittsfield scoreless in the sixth and seventh to secure victory.