ROCHESTER, N.H. — A deep run into the New England Regionals has come to a close for the Pittsfield 14-year-old Babe Ruth All-Stars.
Franklin County, the Vermont state champion, defeated Western Mass. champ Pittsfield 7-6 in a walk-off on Tuesday to advance to the regional final.
Vermont will play New Hampshire champion Keene in the championship game this morning in Rochester, N.H.
Pittsfield finishes its trip to regionals at 3-2, having won a bracket-play quarterfinal on Tuesday to earn its spot in Wednesday's semis.
"The last thing myself and the coaches thought we were going to have to do at the end of this game was fight back tears," manager Dustin Burdette wrote in an email. "Seeing how upset these guys were losing today showed how much they wanted this win. The team has been working at this since last summer. These guys were the kings of battling — each and every one of them. Coach Amuso, Coach Senger and myself are so proud of these guys. It was a great summer of baseball."
Pittsfield got on the board first, scoring three runs in the first inning. Ben Jacob got the rally started with a leadoff single and stolen base. Joey Roccabruna knocked him home, and then stole his way into scoring position himself. Next up it was Roshan Warriar's turn for the RBI, and eventually he scored on a Jake Duquette knock.
Franklin County had the bats going as well, though, and battled back to take a 6-4 lead heading into the seventh inning.
Anthony Frieri put a ball in play to start the top half for Pittsfield, and wound up on second via an errant throw. Duquette following with an RBI single to right field to draw within one run. Aidan Carlino executed Burdette's bunt call perfectly, dropping one down the first-base line while Duquette was in motion. He reached third, and when the throw missed its mark from the first baseman, the tying run came home with little fuss.
Vermont answered again, though, loading the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh and pushing a run across with a walk-off single.
Duquette spent five innings on the mound, striking out six. He was tagged with five runs. Cam Zerbato relieved him and went 1 1/3 innings, striking out the side in the sixth.
Ben Jacob and Jake Duquette had two hits each.