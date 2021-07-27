ROCHESTER, N.H. — Pittsfield made reservations for one more night in New Hampshire... at least.
The Pittsfield 14-year-old All-Stars won their bracket-play opener at the Babe Ruth New England Regional on Tuesday, besting Maine champion Franklin County 3-2.
The win pushes Pittsfield into the semifinals, which will take place at noon today at Monsignor Gilles Simard Babe Ruth Field in Rochester, N.H.
"These kids could have quit yesterday when they were down 9-3 against Fall River but they didn’t. They pulled themselves together and tied that game up. We didn’t end up getting the win yesterday but that responding inning was amazing momentum for this team," said manager Dustin Burdette. "They didn’t dwell on yesterday’s game. They came out ready to focus on today’s game. The coaches and I have been around this team now for two years and they never quit. What I loved seeing today was how they all picked each other up when certain things didn’t go the right way. I'm very proud of them.”
Anthony Frieri went five innings, scattering four hits and striking out seven. He allowed two runs and earned the win.
The Pittsfield offense was supplied entirely in a three-run third inning. Down 2-0, Camden Zerbato walked and Aidan Carlino was hit by a pitch to ignite a rally. Burdette called for Matt Burega to bunt, and he laid down a beauty down the third-base line to load the bases.
The big hits came next, with Cam Harrington driving in two runs and Ben Jacob knocking home the go-ahead to take a 3-2 lead. Burega took the ball in the sixth, pitching two scoreless innings with two Ks to earn the save and send his team on to Wednesday.
Jack Reed, Zerbato, Aidan Carlino and Joey Roccabruna each had one hit. Zerbato did it with the glove as well, making a diving catch in left field to protect the one-run lead.
Pittsfield went 2-1 in pool play, losing to Fall River 10-9 on Monday. Next up is a matchup against Vermont champion Franklin County, a team Pittsfield defeated in pool play 5-3. The other semifinal pits Connecticut's Max Sinoway-North Haven, the lone unbeaten team in pool play, against Keene, N.H.
The winners meet in Thursday's championship game, scheduled for 9:30 a.m., with a trip to the World Series on the line.