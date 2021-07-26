WESTFIELD — Squaring off against a fellow unbeaten pool play team in Monday’s final bracket-play tune-up, the Pittsfield 13-year-old All-Stars proved themselves to be the true Massachusetts representatives.
There are three in-state teams playing at the New England Babe Ruth Regional, and following Pittsfield 11-1 victory over Eastern Mass. champion Norfolk on Monday, the local 13s have beaten both other Bay State squads. Pittsfield swept regional host-Westfield in the Western Mass. tournament beforehand.
Pittsfield is now 3-0 in pool play, and has earned a first-round bye in the bracket. They’ll await their foe in the semifinals on Wednesday.
Pittsfield jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one inning, and that advantage held on the arm of Simon Mele. Mele pitched all six innings, scattering three hits and striking out nine. He walked three and was charged with one run, which came with his side up 6-1 in the top of the sixth. Mele threw 94 pitches, 57 for strikes.
The 13s had their pitcher’s back, though, coming to bat in the bottom of the sixth and plating five runs to end the game early via run-rule.
Jackson Almeida, Ethan O’Donnell, Gavin O’Donnell and Matt Egan all had two hits in the win. Devin Reynolds drove in three runs, while Morris, Ethan and Gavin all had two RBI. Pittsfield had 13 hits in the game, including three doubles. Mele had one of those doubles, with two outs in the first inning. Morris followed with a RBI double, and Almeida singled to put runners on the corners for Reynolds, who singled in two more runs.
Quentin Christopher and Connor Devine hit back-to-back RBI singles in the fourth to help increase the lead to 6-0.
Gavin ended the game with a two-run single in the sixth, scoring Devin and Ethan.
On Wednesday, Pittsfield will play the winner of Tuesday’s quarterfinal between Keene and Norfolk for a chance to play for the championship on Thursday.
Fall River 10, Pittsfield 14s 9
ROCHESTER, N.H. — The Pittsfield 14-year-old All-Stars dropped their final pool play game on Monday, losing to Fall River in a nail-biter.
Pittsfield advances to bracket play today, where the local 14s will play Maine champion Franklin County at noon today in New Hampshire. The bracket is single elimination. A win over Maine means another noon game in the semifinals on Wednesday against Vermont champion Franklin County.
Pittsfield, who finished 2-1 in pool play, trailed 9-3 after Fall River exploded for a six-run fourth inning. The locals responded, though, scoring six back in the top of the fifth, tying the game at 9-9. Fall River had one more trick up its sleeve, though, and pulled out the win.
Joey Roccabruna, Ben Jacob and Anthony Frieri were all 2-4 with an RBI and a run scored each. Chase Wendling and Aidan Carlino also contributed a hit and drove in a run
Lamprey River 7, Pittsfield 15s 1
TRUMBULL, Conn. — The Pittsfield 15-year-old All-Stars survived pool play over the weekend, but couldn’t extend their season any farther, losing in the bracket-play opener to New Hampshire champion Lamprey River on Monday.
It was a wild Babe Ruth ride for the 15s, who won the Western Massachusetts championship to earn entrance to the New England Regional.
“It’s the end of an incredible era for these kids playing together,” wrote manager Paul Brindle. “The have been playing in some of the biggest games and tournaments for many years and been so successful. I told them they and we will always be a family. Even though they play or will play against each other in high school, and want to beat each other. When those games are over, they need to smile at each other, shake hands and remember they are still life-long brothers as teammates from Pittsfield Babe Ruth.”
Damon Pause got the ball on Monday, but was tagged for two runs on four hits, four walks and three strikeouts in three innings. Ben Cornish came on in relief and pitched 2 2/3, but the New Hampshire champs constantly threatened with runners on base.
In the second, Pittsfield loaded the bases but couldn’t bring anyone home, which became an unfortunate theme of the day. The local 15s loaded the bases in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, but only came away with the one run.
Brayden Gutzmer had two hits to lead the way for Pittsfield, which also got a double from Tommy Mullin. Nick Brindle, Owen Salvatore and Keegan Crouse had the other hits.