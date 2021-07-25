TRUMBULL, Conn. — Backed into a corner after two straight losses to open pool play at the New England Regional, the Pittsfield 15-year-old Babe Ruth All-Stars got a much-needed victory on Sunday over Three Corners, Vt.

Facing elimination, Pittsfield topped Three Corners 2-1 to survive and advance into Monday's start to bracket play.

“this is what we are use to doing — pitching and playing defense,” manager Paul Brindle wrote in an email, speaking of the team's low-scoring battles. "The team and coaches know that if we play seven innings of solid baseball, we can be successful. We aren’t going to get double digit hits but we still win and have won playing fundamental baseball."

On the hill it was Brayden Gutzmer earning the first win of the tournament for the Pittsfield 15s. He went four innings, scattering four hits and one run. Gutzmer struck out seven and walked four, but dodged damage with the help of stout defense. Christian Salzarulo got the save, pitching the final three innings in one hit, no runs and with one K.

The Pittsfield lead came in the bottom of the second, with both runs coming home. Antonio Scalise walked to key the rally, stealing second and moving to third on a fielder's choice by Tommy Mullin. Both runners scored on an infield single by Gutzmer.

Bill Fennimore had the RBI single for the Vermont champions.

The Western Mass. champs live to fight another day. Pittsfield also got hits from Owen Salvatore, Nick Brindle and Walker Abdallah. Gutzmer had two hits.

Pittsfield suits back up on Monday, playing the winner of a game between representatives of Rhode Island and New Hampshire. Should they win Monday, they move into the semifinals on Tuesday.

Pittsfield 13s and 14s

The Pittsfield 13s and 14s both had their final pool play games on Sunday rained out and pushed to Monday. That will also push the potential championship games from Wednesday to Thursday.

The Pittsfield 13s are 2-0 in pool play in Westfield. They now play against similarly 2-0 Norfolk at 10 a.m. Monday, with bracket play beginning on Tuesday.

The Pittsfield 14s are 2-0 in pool play in Rochester, N.H. They will play against 1-1 Maplewood Fall River at 5 p.m. Monday, with bracket play beginning on Tuesday.