GREAT BARRINGTON — The Great Barrington Millers spent the last eight seasons striving toward another Berkshire Adult Baseball League title.
Chip Paul believes the club assembled teams capable of returning to the summit during that time — but also admitted that the team had a little extra in 2021. Sunday morning marked Game 2 of the BABL championship series, after the Millers won Game 1 against Berkshire Baseball Academy 8-1 on Saturday
"I think the sun shined on us this season," Paul said after the Millers defeated B.B.A. 13-3 to win the 20-plus division championship.
Paul, who was on the team when it last won in 2013, got the nod on the hill and entered action at Memorial Field with a record of 5-1.
B.B.A. (9-7) tagged Paul early as Mike Massery launched a ball over the fence in left field with no outs in the top of the first inning. Massery's first dinger of the year scored Rich Dumas and gave B.B.A an early advantage.
"Sometimes you have to get into the zone and sometimes something like [a home run] has to happen to pull you into it," Paul said.
Paul quickly recovered from the two-run shot, striking out two of the next three batters he faced to retire the side. Paul's day came to an end after four hits in five innings of work. He retired the side in order twice, struck out five and held B.B.A. scoreless after the first inning.
G.B. (13-3) absorbed and overcame the two-run deficit in the bottom of the first inning. Alex Salazar stepped into the box with two on and two outs in the frame. G.B.'s No. 5 hitter sent his 10th double of the season deep into the outfield, scoring Oliver Cookson and Spencer Cookson, knotting the game at two.
Extra-base hits were a specialty of Millers — just five of the team's 12 hits were singles. Salazar's double was the first extra-base hit of the day and Tyler Spofford's home run to deep left field immediately after was the second. Spofford's two-run shot was his first of the year.
Salazar entered the day with a .327 average and built on it with a 3-for-3 performance. He scored Spencer Cookson with a double in the third inning and singled home a run in the sixth. Spofford's second hit of the game, a double to deep left, scored Salazar and triggered the 10-run rule to seal the game at 13-3.
Jackson Aldam reached base three times and scored twice for G.B. Oliver Cookson also hit his first home run of the season in the championship bout, going 3 for 3 with 3 RBI. He was a double short of the cycle after tripling to begin the top of the sixth.
Paul ran into trouble in the top of the fifth as Rich Dumas, 2 for 2 with a run scored, and Massery singled to load the bases with two outs for B.B.A. However, a grounder quickly retired the side and squashed the threat. B.B.A., the 2019 BABL champions, ran into some trouble with schedule conflicts and only had eight players. Working without a right fielder, B.B.A also received an out in place of the No. 9 batter each time through the lineup.
Brooks Belter came on in relief of Paul in the sixth and struck out three batters, continuing his nearly perfect season. Belter, in 21 innings of work, has allowed just four hits and two runs — each unearned.
"There is nothing better than a cushion of strong relief pitching," Paul said.
Continuing with the tradition, B.B.A.'s Dustin Vale Cruz reached on an error and eventually scored an unearned run in the inning.
G.B. Millers won the 2013 championship over the Pittsfield Eagles, were co-champions with the Dalton Dominators in 2011 and will defend the crown until it is taken away.
"There are guys from 21 to over 50 out here," Paul said. "Is baseball a kid's game? Sure. But do adults want to play? Absolutely.
"We put all the ingredients together and came out on top."