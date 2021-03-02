NORTH ADAMS — In the words of Mount Greylock's Charlotte Coody, the best way to secure a rebound is to simply get under the rim, jump up and secure the ball.
The eighth grader didn't just talk the talk, but walked the walk on Tuesday night, capturing 13 rebounds as the Mounties spoiled opening night at Drury with a 38-31 win over the Blue Devils.
Mount Greylock (5-8) led by just three late in the fourth quarter, which was the ideal time for Coody to secure the biggest board on the night. After a missed bucket, she vacuumed up the offensive board and found Delaney Babcock under the rim, who finished the play for two points. The basket gave the Mounties a five-point buffer with the score 36-31 and just a minute left in action.
Coody finished the night with eight points and Babcock was the team's leading scorer with 10 points, paired with four boards.
The Blue Devils (0-1) trailed for most of the night, but the deficit didn't surpassed six points until late in the fourth quarter.
While it was Greylock's 13th game of the season and it was Drury's first, both teams jumped into a unique 2021 season with a focus on growth.
"We lost good players last year and we're focused on building up the confidence of the younger players," Drury junior Kayla McGrath said postgame. "Next year we'll come in 100 percent ready to play."
McGrath's success started on the defensive end, bringing down nine rebounds, running the break and attacking the Mountie defense before it could get set. She kept the youthful Blue Devils in the fight and was cooking with Crisco, scoring a game-high 12 points, six coming in the third quarter.
Babcock recovered an offensive rebound early in the third and cashed it in for two points. Mount Greylock's next possession made the score 20-14 in favor of the road team as Molly Sullivan finished with a mid-range jumper. The two teams would trade baskets, until McGrath found Alyssa Russel beyond the arc, canning the basket and cutting the Mountie lead to just three.
The bucket was enough for Russel to find her groove, knocking down two more 3-point shots in the fourth quarter, but those were the only two baskets the Mounties allowed in the frame.
"We were very young at the beginning of the year," Coody said of the team's growth. "We've come together and brought each other up. This is a great team to be on, everyone is supportive and tries their hardest all the time."
While the scorebook may not agree, the Drury girls will be the first to say that they ended Tuesday as winners.
"It was hard watching other teams play, hoping we would get our chance," McGrath said of other teams competing throughout February. "I am so happy to be back here playing with the team."
Despite the delay, the Drury girls will hit the ground running with two more games scheduled this week, traveling to Wahconah on Wednesday and Hoosac Valley on Saturday.
"This will be good to get us into basketball shape," McGrath said. "We'll have to keep our bodies healthy so we're ready for every game, especially having a small team."
Tuesday's win snapped a two-game slide by the Mounties, who will be back in action on Wednesday at Mount Everett before hosting Lee on Saturday.
Mount Greylock 10 4 15 9 — 38
Drury 7 7 11 6 — 31
MOUNT GREYLOCK (38)
Leveque 1-0-2; Newberry 1-0-2; Art 0-0-0; Babcock 5-0-10; Quagliano 0-0-0; Stevens 0-0-0; Scialabba 3-1-7; Sullivan 2-0-4; Gilooly 2-0-5; Coody 3-2-8. Totals 17-3-38.
DRURY (31)
McGrath 6-0-12; Sarkis 1-0-2; Russell 3-0-9; Moran 0-0-0; Houghtaling 0-0-0; LaCasse 1-0-2; Dobbert 1-0-2; Cellana 0-1-1; Bishop 2-0-4. Totals 14-1-31.
3-point field goals — Greylock 1 (Gilooly). Drury 3 (Russell 3)