GREAT BARRINGTON — Full results from Friday evening’s track and field meet at Monument Mountain weren’t available by press deadline.
What was known, though, is that sports are pretty much back to normal.
“It’s turned out quite normal, actually,” said Monument’s Kieran Santos, who won the 100-meter dash in 11.77 seconds against Pittsfield High and Lenox, and also took the high jump. “The mask mandate was removed after our first or second meet. And then it basically returned to normal.
If you look around, there’s so many people here. More than in past years I’ve seen at a track meet. It’s like a polar opposite from basketball season. I’m so happy with the way it turned out. I didn’t know what to expect going in, just thought let’s make the best of it. It’s turned out better than I expected.”
Whether it was different kids from different schools interacting in between events, a large crowd on hand layering the hill behind the school, or the monstrous crowds of student-athletes lining the final bend in the day’s final event — the 4x400 relay — it was clear as day.
“It’s been crazy. COVID was so unfortunate, but we’re all just so happy to be out here together again,” said Pittsfield standout Meredith McCandless, who lugged a baton as the anchor leg in the 4x400, finishing to a chorus of her name in chants from her Generals teammates.
The Pittsfield boys were going for their fifth straight undefeated season, with one meet remaining on Monday. Stars like Santos or Lenox’s Mary Elliot are starting to think through their chosen events for next weekend’s sectional meets. After a year of hybrid schools, masked competition in empty gyms and football and soccer in early spring, it feels like a regular track season at long last.
“It was tough, but we had a lot of guys come in in great shape from football, soccer, cross-country,” said PHS thrower Kieran Coscia, who won the boys shot put with a throw of 43 feet, 11 inches. “I think we’ve got a lot of great athletes at Pittsfield. Coming off the Fall II really put guys in condition to compete.”
For Santos, while the competition drives him and he’s looking forward to putting his best on display against the rest of the state next week, being out on a sunny day and chatting with his high jump counterparts from PHS was what it was all about.
“Track is just such a great sport. While it can be really competitive, there’s no hostility. I’ve gotten to know so many new kids around here, or just reconnecting with some Pittsfield kids I played as a kid in basketball,” Santos said. “I’ve known those kids since we were in like third grade.
“It’s a great sport to be a part of, you get to meet a whole different breed of people. I see kids giving it their all, every single race, and I just love it.”
While Elliot is beginning her taper period and moving toward next week’s major meets, she too took a second amidst wins in the 100-meter dash, 400, shot put and taking the winning anchor leg in the 4x400 finale, to look around.
“It’s so strange. All year, with all of our different athletic seasons, it’s been so out of the ordinary,” Elliot said while organizing a post-meet dinner with friends. “Now, with track, masks are off and we’re able to be with each other so much more, it’s just so much fun to get back to normal.”
A full story with results and a photo gallery will be posted to BerkshireEagle.com/sports.