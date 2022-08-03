Back to the Future at McCann Tech, as alum John LeClair takes over as football coach

NORTH ADAMS — John LeClair played his high school football at McCann Tech and worked as an assistant coach under his brother Bob. Now the circle is complete, as John LeClair will be the new Hornets' head coach.
"I am extremely excited and just for that reason, going back home, essentially" he said. "Played high school football there. That was my second stint as a coach after working with the youth level. Going to McCann, we had great success there."
LeClair was an assistant at McCann from 2006-2016 and took a volunteer assistant slot over at Williams College in 2017. He's been at Williams since then, working as a volunteer coach with running backs, wide receivers and special teams. He has also been head coach Mark Raymond's director of football operations.
The Ephs were 0-8 in Raymond's first season back in 2016, but went 26-9 from 2017-21. That included a 9-0 record in 2021, the first perfect season for Williams since it went 8-0 back in 2010. The nine wins were the most ever for the Ephs.
"I had a phenomenal opportunity to go over to Williams. Coaching at Williams is like earning your masters degree," LeClair said. "The experience, the opportunity, all that they did and do was incredible. The finite detail that goes into everything that Coach [Mark] Raymond and his staff does, is incredible. From the outside observer, you don't really get to see that. When you're in the office and in the meetings with the coaches and the players, you really see the detail from the play design, the skill development and practice planning. I can go on and on and on as to everything that they do."
Raymond, whose Williams team reports for preseason camp at the end of this month, said he was excited for LeClair's new opportunity.
"It's a great opportunity. Obviously, he has a heck of a challenge ahead of him. He knows the place, he really cares about the kids and he's a really good teacher," Raymond said. "I think he'll be successful there. He's a smart guy and he's interested in learning. He wanted to learn and grow as a coach. He had some experience coming in.
"He was a great addition to our staff."
LeClair is replacing Tony Skiffington as McCann's head coach. Skiffington, hired in 2018, moved to the Plattsburgh, N.Y., area after the 2021 season.
The new coach has a staff as well. Travis Bolte, who coached with LeClair at McCann, is on the staff. The other coaches are Nick Lillie, Corbin Richardson and Ethan Heller. Lillie and Heller were co-captains of the 2015 Hornet team.
The job was posted in early June. LeClair said he met with McCann principal Justin Kratz and athletic director Robin Finnegan in early July, and got word from McCann superintendent James Brosnan in late July that he was going to coach the Hornets.
The new McCann coach was asked about getting ready for the coming season for the Hornets in a Tri-County League that consists of Drury, Pathfinder, Smith Vocational and Monument Mountain.
"I've been drawing up practice plans, plays I want to run, going over plays we had before and seeing how they're going to fit into the system, putting together a coaching staff," he said. "Coming up with a lot of little things that will deal with the team itself and things I want to do there. I want to bring over some of the things that Coach Ray did with discipline and motivation. Just the way he was able to get the players together and to do things, I really, really respected that. I want to bring those ideals over to McCann. I think that is part of having a successful program."
As to what kind of football the Hornets will play, the new coach said it will be some of what they ran when he was first there, coupled with some of what Raymond and his staff ran at Williams.
"There are some things you can take from Williams and put into a high school program. It's going to be the fundamentals, how they train. The practice preparation, the practice efficiency and the review of practice and how we can get better every single day," the McCann coach said. "[McCann will have] a fun, exciting offense. I don't want to get into too much more. If you come to a game, you'll see some things."