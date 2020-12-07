There was a little something different about Matt McCall, when the University of Massachusetts men's basketball coach appeared on a Monday Zoom call.
"I'm not shaving until we play a game," McCall said. "When we play a game, I will shave. I will not have the beard.
"Until we're out there on the floor in uniforms, I'm just going to keep the beard flowing."
The Minutemen, who hit the COVID-19 pause button on Nov. 17, have once again hit the "go" button. Unless things change this week, UMass will play its opener on Sunday afternoon at Northeastern.
McCall's team had been scheduled to play in "Bubbleville" at Mohegan Sun, but earlier COVID-19 pauses in Amherst and by some of the teams UMass was supposed to play, caused McCall's squad to leave the event. UMass was in a "Bubbleville" pod with Iona, Siena and Delaware, and was also supposed to play South Florida in Connecticut.
"You've just got to take it one day at a time. We'll continue to work, as a staff, on trying to find more opponents," he said. "You get a team on the schedule, you're ready to go, the officials get assigned to the game and you get a call today that the game is canceled because of COVID. It's just non-stop.
"You can't get too high. You can't get too low. You have to take it day-by-day and not overreact to anything, especially when games do get canceled."
As of Monday, the only other game on the 2020 portion of the season schedule is a Dec. 30 home game against George Mason. That game would appear to be the Atlantic 10 conference opener.
UMass' first game, that was still on the team's schedule, was Wednesday's A-10 Conference opener at La Salle. While McCall told reporters that it will not be played this week and will be rescheduled, the game is still listed on both the UMass and La Salle schedules, the Explorers have scheduled a Tuesday afternoon game against Division II Lincoln University.
As of Monday afternoon, UMass' first game will be against the Huskies on Sunday at noon.
"I've got to be honest with you," McCall said during the Zoom call. "This whole scheduling deal, and I think [athletic director Ryan] Bamford was Tweeting about it the other day, it's a challenge. We thought we had an opponent for Friday night, we were good to go, and that game is now no longer being played because of positive COVID tests, not in our program. Right now, Northeastern is on the schedule. We will try to find an opponent for the end of the week.
"Whether that happens, I don't know. It changes every single day."
The UMass coach said that the school is trying to plug an opponent into a late week slot, before playing at Northeastern on Sunday
McCall said that UMass is hoping to announce sometime this week when the La Salle game would be rescheduled for. In addition, he said the school is trying to ink in a date with Bryant for sometime before the Christmas holidays. If a Bryant game will be played in the Mullins Center, it would likely be played without fans or media members.
The Minutemen got back on the court Saturday and they began ramping up in preparation for games that were supposed to be played.
Freshman guard Cairo McCrory Tweeted that "Don’t even know what’s going on just trynna hoop already swear."
For his part, McCall has nothing but praise for his players and their resolve.
"I give our players a tremendous amount of credit. We were away for a tremendous amount of time and to just be back in the gym on Saturday for the first time, their energy level, their ability to push through fatigue and all those things," he said, "I was very impressed with our guys. They showed tremendous resilience through this challenging time. To be quarantined, to be isolated, that's not fun at all. They've handled it extremely well, as well as you possibly could. We haven't done much contact in practice. Just worried that with that big of a layoff, fatigue, injuries, different things like that, as we inch closer to playing games, we need to be mindful of that."
Monday was the first day that the Minutemen actually were physical on the court, and were playing five-on-five. McCall was asked if having a week to get ready for the Huskies of Bill Coen might be better than if the Minutemen had to hop on a bus Tuesday for a quickly-scheduled contest.
"Our guys want to play," said the coach, who begins his fourth season in Amherst. "They want to play. You turn on the TV and you see other games being played. We were obviously supposed to be down in Mohegan Sun. We had some great opponents on the schedule to play down there. Our guys are itching at the opportunity to play."