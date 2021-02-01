Bailey Patella says that sometimes, it is hard to believe that he is one of the "old guys" on the University of Vermont men's basketball team.
"It is actually crazy. Time has definitely flown by," he said.
Patella and Stef Smith are the only two playing seniors on UVM, who came in together in the same recruiting class. Skyler Nash also was part of their class, but Nash no longer plays due to injuries.
The former Lenox High School and Vermont Academy wing has taken to a leadership role with the 7-3 Catamounts. It's a role that becomes more important without fans in Patrick Gym or anyplace on the road in the world of America East basketball.
"It's definitely really important, because it's a really weird vibe when you're in a gym with no fans," Patella said. "You kind of have to create your own energy. If one guy can do it, then I have to do it to create energy for my teammates and get everyone going for the games."
Patella is the first wing off the bench for coach John Becker's Catamounts. He is averaging a career-best 5.2 points per game, and has 30 rebounds in 10 games. He has a UVM-best 11 steals.
Patella had a season-best 9 points and 5 rebounds in a 62-53 win over Pat Duquette's UMass Lowell squad back on Dec. 22. It was the second game of a two-game series in Lowell, and UVM had lost the first game.
The former Lenox Millionaire had a season-best 6 assists in a win over Binghamton on Jan. 10, and had a season-high 4 steals in a win over Maine back on Jan. 16.
"The first couple of weeks, I don't think I was doing my role to the best of my ability," Patella said. "I've tried my best to pick up where I left off last year. I'm still trying to give energy and portray confidence to the rest of the team."
The Catamounts have been on pause since sweeping Maine Jan. 16 and 17. The school announced on Jan. 20 that it would be taking a pause.
The school release read: "While there have been no recent positive tests among men's basketball Tier 1 personnel including student-athletes, coaches, and managers, the pause is a precautionary measure due to exposure to COVID positive individuals."
"We're having to figure a lot of stuff out with no non-conference schedule," UVM coach John Becker said. "The process we usually go through in November and early December, we're kind of going through in league, which is not ideal. It is what it is, but I do like where we're heading."
As of the start of February, Vermont is 7-3 and in first place in America East. UMBC is second with a 6-3 league mark. UMass-Lowell, coached by Dalton's Duquette and featuring Pittsfield's Bryce Daley, is sixth in the conference with a 5-5 record, while UAlbany is seventh at 4-4.
America East's postseason tournament will consist of pod play, followed by semifinals and the final. All teams that have played at least 12 games are eligible. The top two seeds will advance into the semifinals, with the No. 3 and 4 seeds hosting pods. Four teams would go to each pod, and if the tourney started today, Stony Brook and New Hampshire would be the 3 and 4 seeds, respectively. New Hampshire and Hartford are tied at 7-5, but UNH swept Hartford this year.
The pods could be straight seeds, or could be done geographically.
The Catamounts lost their season opener at Lowell, then lost to America East newcomer NJIT and to UAlbany one after the other. Since then, Becker's team has won five straight. That includes last weekend's wipeout of Maine.
In the three losses, Vermont had come up short by a total of 10 points combined. Eight of those points came in the opener loss to Lowell. But in their current five-game winning streak, the Catamounts have outscored their opposition by an average of 24.6 points per game.
"This year he's become, maybe, our most important player," UVM coach John Becker said, "in the sense that his energy and just swagger is really important for this team. As a captain, he's become indispensable, so to speak.
"He's trending in the right direction, but for this team, he's as important as any guy we've got."
Junior big man Ryan Davis, a 6-8, 250-pounder, is the reigning America East Sixth Man of the Year, and he is leading the Catamounts with a 19.4 point-per-game average. He leads the team with 6.3 boards per game. Smith, who came in with Patella, is No. 2 in scoring at 12.6 points per game.
"Just his swagger and his energy. He really knows what's going on as far as what we're trying to do, what the opponent is trying to do. He has a really calm confidence about himself out on the court. The guys feed off that," Becker said. "He's become that guy for this team where people could turn to. He's going to be there. He knows what's going on, and he's going to be confident about it.
"What Bailey provides does not necessarily show up on the box score, but we all know his importance to us."
The former Lenox standout said that this has been a season unlike any other.
"It's been a crazy year," Patella said. "I think I speak for everyone in the world too. Event after event, just trying to get through it and move onto the next thing. Here, we've been under quarantine a few times. We've had practice for two months before we even played a game. Our non-conference [schedule] getting canceled was tough, and then hopping right into conference play. Even the back-to-back games are a lot harder than people think. Playing one game and then having to go back to your room, and coming back the next day and playing again isn't an easy thing to do."