LENOX — Lenox volleyball coach Noelle Skowron was pretty thankful for the girl she had in a thankless role Friday night.
The Millionaires trailed Taconic 22-16 in the opening set of a home match, with the Berkshire County postseason tournament inching up on the horizon.
Her girls don’t crack, though. Not this season. Not with seniors like Maddy Barenski and Ella Smith patrolling the floor. Barenski had an ace and an assist, and Smith added three aces, including the set point, as Lenox stormed back to take the opener 25-23.
The Barenski helper was delivered to junior hitter Mia Giardina, and it snapped a 23-23 tie. It was also the 998th assist of Barenski’s career.
Her milestone 1,000th broke another tie in the second set, when Smith put away a setup for an early 4-3 lead. Lenox then raced out to a 25-16 win, before completing the sweep, sweating out a 25-22 third set win.
“Setting is a thankless job. You’re the quarterback out there. You don’t run an offense without a setter,” said Skowron. “So, being able to run an effective offense as the setter, getting 1,000 assists is a really big milestone. This is her third year as the varsity setter, so she’s had different types of hitters with different skillsets come through here. The fact that she has been able to run an offense with whomever she has out there with her, it’s a really big milestone.”
As for the match itself, the visitors had Lenox on its heels for a stretch. Taconic got eight kills from senior captain Kacie Chadwell and three from Jenna Gustavson. Brenna McNeice had three aces, threee assists and two kills.
“I was kind of nervous, but you take every point as it was, and forget about the score,” said Smith. “We stayed calm. We have a great mix between hitters and back line players. We really know who is there to do what and when.”
When asked who she thinks has successfully delivered the most kills off her assists, Barenski turned first to Smith, and then Giardina. Those two, along with junior Danielle Miller, were on the receiving end often Friday. Barenski and Giardina connected twice in keeping Taconic at bay through the middle of the second set. Smith then put one down to make it 12-7. Miller’s turn came later and she dropped three straight bombs on the visitors to make it 18-13. Smith followed with some low heaters for aces and it was 22-13 before Taconic got back on the board.
After Smith’s first ace of the set, Taconic coach Lance Fyfe called his second timeout. But the icing mattered little, as Smith came right back with another ace. Hailey Ano made a nice save at the net, tipping a ball over that landed for the set point and the 2-0 Millionaires lead.
“When we get behind, we’ve stopped executing our game. It’s mistakes they know how to control. You have to get the momentum back,” said Skowron. “They do a really good job, they don’t rattle easily. It’s a good team energy.”
Taconic got its legs back under it in the third, and led 8-5 early on a series of Chadwell blasts. Lenox inched right back, and a Miller kill in the middle was followed by another Smith ace and another THS timeout with the Millionaires in front 10-8. Lenox kept two points between itself and its foe up until Taconic senior Gianna Rachiele landed one of her three aces and Chadwell dropped in another kill to draw within 18-17.
“That was tough. We had it, up by seven. Just fell into a funk and couldn’t pull back out of it,” said Fyfe. “They played great. First set was really good, third we pulled back again. Just couldn’t pull it off.”
Barenski came up clutch again, though, saving a Chadwell hit to avoid the tie and give service back to the hosts. Miller came up with a pair of middle blocks, and a Barenski-to-Giardina kill set up match point 24-20.
Lisi Conroy had a block and Ciana Bennett an ace for Taconic, but Giardina’s ensuing big right hand swing wasn’t returned cleanly and Lenox took the night.
“It’s been a goal of mind since I was younger. To achieve it, it’s really exciting,” Barenski said of the 1,000 mark. Though her career is far from over, as Lenox celebrates Senior Day this afternoon before next week’s tournament. There, Barenski expects the Millionaires to be dangerous.
“We’re really smart about what we do. We know when to tip, when to hit,” she said. “We work through every play, and just need to keep the serve going.”
Barenski finished her day with 18 assists and four kills. Giardina had 11 kills, while Miller added six and four blocks. Smith had the hot service hand, landing six aces.