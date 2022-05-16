PITTSFIELD — Taconic kept chugging along in a Sunday matinee, overcoming a sloppy fielding performance with some big bats and a solid start from Damon Pause.
Pause went five innings, striking out nine. He was tagged for five runs, but only 1 of which was earned. He did walk four and scatter four hits. Kaden Codey relieved him and struck out three over two innings of one-hit ball.
The offense picked up the defense, though, with Evan Blake and Bo Bramer doing the bulk of the damage. Blake homered twice, while Bramer had three hits, stole four bags and scored four runs out of the leadoff spot. Blake was 3 for 3 with five RBI and three runs scored. Matt Lee had two hits as well.
Northampton scored a run in the top of the first, but Bramer knotted it back up with one swing of the bat, hitting an inside-the-park home run to leadoff the Taconic side. Sam Sherman singled and Nick Guachione walked, before Blake followed with a three-run bomb. Bake hit a solo shot to lead off the bottom of the fourth and make it 8-2. He also singled in a run in the fifth.
———
Northampton 101 003 0 — 5 5 4
Taconic 403 121 x — 12 12 4
Sullivan 5, Maslowski 1 and Parent. Pause 5, Codey 2 and Scalise. W — Pause. L — Sullivan. HR — T: Blake 2, Bramer.
Monument Mountain 9, Belchertown 0
BELCHERTOWN — Both Raifstanger boys doubled and combined to score six runs at the top of the Spartans order over the weekend.
Cam Raifstanger had a 3-for-4 day with four runs scored in the leadoff spot. Jayder Raifstanger (1 for 2 with three walks) and Cole Bissaillon (2 for 3) each drove in two runs. Peter Free added two hits.
It was a tight one until a five-run seventh inning finished off the Orioles.
Free opened with a single, and Dom Velasco followed a pop-out later with another single. With two away and the bases loaded, Cam Raifstanger singled in a run. Jayder Raifstanger walked in another and two more scored when Cole Bissaillon sent a fly to the outfield that was mishandled.
Jack Bissaillon got the start and threw four shutout innings, striking out three and allowing three hits and a walk for the win.
———
Monument 102 001 5 — 9 10 3
Belchertown 000 000 0 — 0 4 3
J. Bissaillon 4, J. Raifstanger 2, Buffoni 1 and C. Bissaillon. Misiaszek 6, Cardwell 1 and Bacon. W — J. Bissaillon. L — Misiaszek. 2B — MM: C. Raifstanger, J. Raifstanger; B: McDonald.
Hopkins 10, Lee 0
HOPKINS — Hopkins took an early lead with five runs in the first inning. Cody West pitched a shutout and allowed just four hits, two to Lee’s Aaron Armstrong.
Andrew Ciaglo scored three runs while Beckwith added two as seven different players scored for Hopkins.