SHEFFIELD — Taconic scored six runs out of the gate in the first inning, and chased Mount Everett starter Kolby Bleau in the second of a road win on Sunday.
Taconic won 21-0, getting a three-hit shutout in five innings from Sam Sherman. Sherman struck out eight and walked one to earn the win. He was also 3 for 3 at the plate with an RBI and three runs scored.
Taconic had 14 hits in the game, with Evan Blake accounting for another three and Anton Lazits two. Blake doubled twice and drove in six runs, while Lazits homered, scored four times and had four RBI. Matt Lee and Bo Bramer drove in two runs a piece.
Mount Everett hits were all singles coming from from Bleau, VanRidney and TenBroeck.