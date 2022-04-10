SHEFFIELD — Jack Cangelosi didn't mind suiting up on a Sunday to throw some pitches.
The Mount Greylock ace struck out 14 Eagles over seven dominant innings to deliver the Mounties a 5-1 win at Mount Everett.
Greylock had three games rained out last week, making this the team's season-opener. The Eagles drop to 1-1.
Cangelosi threw 81 pitches, 61 for strikes, walked one and allowed one earned run. He struck out every batter Mount Everett sent to the plate at least once. He also had a triple and an RBI at the plate to help his cause.
Greylock got a run in the top of the first and that was nearly enough, as Cangelosi took a perfect game into the sixth and a shutout into the bottom of the seventh.
Derek Paris and Landon Jamula had two hits a piece for Greylock, and also both drove in a pair. Paris hit a two-run triple in the fifth and scored his second run of the game on a Jamula single.
Mount Everett kept the Mounties mostly off-balance. Cutlip got the start and went 4 1/3 innings, striking out four and surrendering two earned runs. But the Eagles committed four errors in the field and managed just two hits against Cangelosi.
One of those hits was a seventh-inning RBI triple by Tyler Candelari, but he was stranded to end the game.
———
Greylock 100 030 1 — 3 5 7 1
Everett 000 000 1 — 1 2 4
Cangelosi and Paris. Cutlip (4 1/3), Boarman (2 2/3) and Von Ruden. W — Cangelosi. L — Cutlip. 3B — MG 2 (Cangelosi, Paris); ME (Candelari).