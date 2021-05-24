WILLIAMSTOWN — Jack Cangelosi tossed a complete game shutout, as Mount Greylock edged Monument Mountain 2-0 at home on Saturday, evening up the season series at a game a piece.
Chase Doyle scored what became the game-winning run in the second inning. The senior reached third and coach Rick Paris called for a squeeze bunt with Anthony Welch at the plate. The pitch came in too high to get a bat on, but Doyle managed to steal home on his own anyway, with the ball popping clear of the catcher's mitt. Thomas Martin drove in the other Greylock run.
Cangelosi was electric, but needed some help from his defense to keep the sheet clean. With Monument threatening in the fifth, two on and no outs, a sacrifice bunt attempt was similarly missed on a high pitch. Catcher Derek Paris sprung to his feet, though and picked the lead runner off second. A 5-4-3 double play came next and ended the inning.
"We were able to get runners on early, but because of some mental base running mistakes we ran ourselves out of two potential big innings," Paris wrote in an email. "We will need to clean that up if we want to compete in [Western Mass] and have a chance to go deep in The tourney."
Cangelosi struck out seven and allowed just two hits. Cody Parker went 3 1/3 innings for Monument, with Marco Buffoni pitching the other 2 2/3. Buffoni had a hit and reached base twice.
