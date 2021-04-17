There will be a baseball memorabilia and card sale at 38 Linden Street in Williamstown, Sunday from 2-5 p.m.
Autographed items by Red Sox like Smokey Joe Wood, Harry Hooper, Bobby Doerr, Ted Williams, Yaz, Lynn-Rice-Evans, Carlton Fisk, Mike Torrez, '75 Sox, '86 Sox, '04 Sox, Dave Roberts, and Sam Horn. Red Sox Yearbooks from '74 to '89, other trinkets from balls to figurines, baseball movies, books, newspaper sections, etc. Ryan Zimmerman signed ball cap, Chipper Jones signed bat. Contemporary cards from 2019-2021. Autos, RC's, Relics, etc. Cash and carry.