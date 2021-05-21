WILLIAMSTOWN — Mount Greylock got a strong outing from starter Chase Doyle in a 9-3 win over Drury on Friday.
Doyle went four innings, allowing a single hit, before exiting to save pitches for the busy coming week. The senior also did it at the plate, knocking two doubles on the night. He scored Derek Paris with a double in the second for the game's first run, after Paris had doubled himself.
Jack Gitterman provided the cushion in the third inning with a two-out, two-run single to make it 4-0. Oscar Low doubled in a run in the sixth.
Drury pushed across two runs in the sixth with back-to-back doubles by Nick Lescarbeau and Noah Miller. Batista Bartlett singled and scored in the seventh and had two hits.