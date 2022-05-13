PITTSFIELD — Evan Blake made his first start on the mound in 2022 for Taconic Friday afternoon. All Blake did was throw a one-hit shutout.
The junior right hander walked three and struck out 12 as the Thunder roared out to an early lead and closed the game out with three runs in the fifth for a 10-0 game, stopped at that point by the 10-run rule.
Blake gave up a leadoff single to Ethan Orsini, as Orsini battled through an eight-pitch at-bat. But the Wahconah hitter was stranded at first.
"It's another arm in the arsenal we can use and rely on," Taconic coach Kevin Stannard said. "He's been working right along [all year]. He was spot on today. All three of his pitches [fastball, slider, changeup] were working."
Taconic sent 11 hitters to the plate in the first inning, scoring five runs. The Thunder made it 7-0 with two runs in the third and then added the last three.
Nick Guachione was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two runs batted in. Blake helped his own cause with a pair of doubles and two RBI. Bo Bramer was 1 for 2, but scored three runs, drove in two and hit a solo home run in the fifth inning.
It was the first of five games in five days for the Thunder. Taconic hosts Pope Francis Saturday at 11, hosts Northampton Sunday at 1 p.m., then finishes up with home games against Pittsfield on Monday and Westfield Tuesday.
———
Wahconah 000 00 — 0 1 0
Taconic 502 03 — 10 9 0
Game ended after 5 innings by the 10-run rule.
2B — T: Evan Blake 2, Sam Sherman. HR — T: Bo Bramer.
Greylock 17, Ludlow 2
LUDLOW — Derek Paris and Jackson Shelsy combined to toss a three-hitter as visiting Mount Greylock handed Ludlow it's fourth straight loss. It was a big bounc-back for the Mounties, who lost at Wahconah on Wednesday.
"Glad to get the win but nobody likes games like this. I would rather have a 2-1 game were every pitch and every play matters," Greylock coach Rick Paris wrote in an email. "Well we have to get prepared for Monument now on Monday. That will be a huge game for us and we should have at least two of our top pitchers available. So we like our chances."
The Mounties blew the game open with a 13-run fifth inning, sending 18 batters to the plate.
Paris helped his cause with a pair of triples, scoring three times and driving in two. Anthony Welch was 3 for 4 with three runs and three RBI, while Chase Doyle was 2 for 3 with two RBI.
The Mounties, now 14-3, will take on the other top team in the Suburban East, Monument Mountain, on Monday.
———
Mount Greylock 100 3(13) — 17 11 2
Ludlow 000 11 — 2 3 5
Derek Paris 4, Jackson Shelsy 1 and Chase Doyle. Mason Peltier 4, Dan McKenney 1 and Matt Santos. W — Paris. L — Peltier. 3B — MG: Paris 2.
Monument Mountain 9, Belchertown 0
BELCHERTOWN — Monument Mountain did its part in setting up a big game with Greylock on Monday, shutting out Belchertown.
Jack Bissaillon, Jayder Raifstanger and Marco Buffoni combined to toss a four-hitter.
The Spartans never trailed, scoring a run in the first inning, which turned out to be all they needed. Monument left no doubt by scoring five in the top of the seventh.
Cam Raifstanger was 3 for 4 out of the leadoff spot and scored four runs. Cole Bissaillon and Peter Free added two hits each for the Spartans, now 12-3 and sporting a two-game winning streak.
———
Monument Mountain 102 001 5 — 9 10 3
Belchertown 000 000 0 — 0 4 3
J. Bissaillon 4, J. Raifstanger 2, Buffoni 1 and C. Bissaillon. Misiaszek 6, Cardwell 1 and Bacon. W — J. Bissaillon. L — Misiazek. 2B — MM: J. Raifstanger, C. Raifstanger. B: McDonald.
Pope Francis 12, Pittsfield 8
SPRINGFIELD — An RBI single by Cam Sime helped visiting Pittsfield tie the game in the top of the sixth at Forest Park.
The host Cardinals, however, responded with four runs in the home sixth to get some revenge on the Generals, who beat Pope Francis 7-4 at Buddy Pellerin Field back on May 3.
An RBI triple by Ryan O'Leary broke the tie. Jack Wildgoose, the fourth of five Pittsfield pitchers, took the loss but the box score made it look like a tough day. Of the four runs he was charged with, one was earned. The Generals committed three errors in the inning.
Sime was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBI, while Tommy Mullin was 2 for 4.
Pittsfield, now 7-8, will finish an early-season game with Wahconah Saturday. The Generals led 3-1 after three innings when the rain started falling at Pine Grove Park. Pittsfield will face Taconic on Monday and travel to West Springfield on Wednesday.