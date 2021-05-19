PITTSFIELD — Christian Marchbanks silenced the Lenox bats in a 12-0 win for Pittsfield on Wednesday afternoon.
The senior finished with 11 strikeouts and just one hit allowed in five innings of work against the Millionaires.
Pittsfield scored eight runs in the third inning to run away with the ball game. Chase Racine was 2 for 3 and led the Generals with three runs batted in.
Meanwhile, Owen Kroboth, Luke Mele and Brandon Mazzeo each plated two runs in the winning effort.
The game was called after five innings due to the mercy rule.
———
Lenox 000 00 — 0 1 3
Pittsfield 138 0x — 12 11 1
Shepardson (2 1/3), Hyte (1/3), Traversa, Hunter (1 1/3). Marchbanks (5). W — Marchbanks. L — Shepardson. 2B — P 4 (Kroboth 2, Racine 2).
Mount Greylock 23, Hoosac Valley 3
CHESHIRE — The Mounties erupted for 13 runs in the seventh inning to put away the Hurricanes on Wednesday afternoon.
Landen Jamula was 4 for 5 with five runs batted in out of the cleanup spot for Mount Greylock. Dylen Harrison, batting third, was 2 for 4 with four runs batted in.
Jack Gitterman pitched four-plus innings to pick up the win. He allowed just one run while striking out five Hoosac Valley batters.