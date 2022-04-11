BENNINGTON, Vt. — Mount Greylock spotted host Mount Anthony seven runs in the first inning. That proved to be a hill too tall to climb, as the Mounties dropped a 12-8 decision on Monday afternoon.
Greylock (1-1) managed only five hits in the game, but four walks by Patriots reliever Nat Greenslet helped the Mounties get back in the game. Greenslet came on for starter Connor Hannan in the seventh inning, did not get an out, and gave up five runs before giving way to Josh Worthington, who pitched his way out of trouble.
Greylock starter Jameson Bayliss did not get out of the first inning. He gave up seven runs, six earned, on three hits and three walks in one-third of an inning. Jackson Shelsy and Alex Axt came on in relief to stop the bleeding, but the Mounties could not complete the comeback.
Derek Paris was 1 for 2 for the Mounties, driving in two runs.
———
Mount Greylock 001 020 5 — 8 5 6
Mount Anthony 700 320 x — 12 5 0
Jameson Bayliss 1/3, Jackson Shelsy 3 2/3, Alex Axt 2 and Derek Paris. Connor Hannan 6, Nat Greenslet 0, Josh Worthington 1. W — Hannan. L — Bayliss. 2B — MG: Paris. MA: Jake Tibbetts. 3B — MA: Carter Thompson.
West Springfield 12, Pittsfield 4
PITTSFIELD — It was the home opener for new coach Drew Pearce and Pittsfield High. Visiting West Springfield came and spoiled the party.
Pittsfield battled back from an early six-run deficit, but was outscored 6-0 over the final four innings as the Terriers knocked off PHS 12-4, in the first Valley West game for both teams.
Jose Accuedo had one of the big bats for the Terriers, going 2 for 4 with a run scored and two runs batted in.
West Side scored six runs in the first two innings off of losing pitcher Jack Wildgoose. The Generals settled in and scored four times in the home third, two scoring on an RBI single by Patrick Rindfuss. The Terriers responded with two runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh to put the game away.
———
West Springfield 510 002 4 — 12 13 1
Pittsfield 004 000 0 — 4 6 2
Max Jreswec 3, Javier Lopez 4 and Jose Accuedo. Jack Wildgoose 3, Kaleb Contini 2, Collin Merwin 2 and Connor Lavinio. W — Lopez. L — Wildgoose. 2B — WS: Chris Torres, Accuedo.
Turners Falls 8, Hoosac Valley 4
CHESHIRE — Starting pitcher Caleb Harrington and the Hurricanes were knotted 2-2 with visiting Turners Falls through four innings. But the Thunder hung a four-spot in the top of the fifth to pull in front and Hoosac couldn't catch back up.
Harrington struck out 10 batters, but Turners leaned into 11 hits, including three straight to start the fifth.
Hoosac staged a comeback bid in the bottom of the seventh with hits from Mike Szabo, TJ Deblois and Matt Witek, scoring two runs, but it wasn't enough.
Harrington had two hits and scored twice, while Deblois and Szabo had a pair of singles each.
———
Turners 101 041 1 — 8 11 2
Hoosac 011 000 2 — 4 8 5
Harrington and Rylander.
Westfield 4, Taconic 1
WESTFIELD — Good pitching can beat good hitting. That is why Taconic is now 1-1.
Josh Mayo and Jimmy Cloutier combined to throw a six-hitter as host Westfield beat the Thunder 4-1 on Monday afternoon.
Mayo, who threw a seven-inning no-hitter in a 6-0 victory last week over Chicopee, held Taconic to one run on four hits. He walked five and struck out nine.
Kaden Codey had two of Taconic's six hits.
Taconic starter Matt Lee had a rough day on the hill. The pitcher did not get out of the fourth inning. In 3 2/3 innings of work, he gave up three runs, two earned, on two hits and eight walks. He struck out nine and threw 97 pitches before he was relieved by Adam Lazits.
Westfield scored three runs in the third inning off of Lee, with Mayo and Cloutier doing the rest on the bump.
The Thunder will play their home opener on Wednesday against Pope Francis.