NORTH ADAMS — McCann Tech kept it close, but couldn't complete the comeback in a 5-3 loss to Westfield on Friday night.
Trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the third, McCann's Colin Booth reached on an error, allowing two runs to cross the plate and cut the deficit to just one.
McCann's third run came in the bottom of the fifth with the Hornets trailing 5-2. Omar Uqdah reached on an infield single in the fifth and worked his way around the bases and scored on a wild pitch.
Ozzie Weber was on the hill for McCann Tech and struck out 11 batters in six innings of work.
The game was called after the sixth inning due to rain.