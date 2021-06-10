HATFIELD — The bottom of McCann Tech's lineup did most of the damage against Smith Vocational on Thursday afternoon.
Chase Vander-Woude brought home three runs and was 2 for 2 while batting ninth for the Hornets. Meanwhile, Omar Uqdah, batting eighth, was 2 for 3 and scored Ozzie Weber with a double in the top of the fourth inning.
"Offensively, it's so awesome to see the bottom part of our order produce," McCann Tech coach Bill Farrell wrote in an email. "There's no weak spot at all and it shows."
McCann's Austin Buda scored the game's first run, plating Landon Champney on a double in the top of the third inning.
Aaron Livsey went the distance on the hill for the Hornets, allowing one earned run and striking out 13 batters in the winning effort. Livsey began the game with five scoreless innings before Smith Vocational put a two-spot up in the bottom of the sixth inning.
"Aaron was making his first start after being our closer for the majority of the season," Farrell wrote. "He's been throwing the ball really well and we felt moving him into a starting role would be beneficial to him and the team.
"Overall, I felt that this was the best game that we've played this season."
The Hornets (7-3) host Drury at Joe Wolfe Stadium on Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.
———
McCann Tech 001 202 0 — 5 9 2
Smith Vocational 000 002 0 — 2 5 1
Livsey and Farnsworth. Boisvert (6), Ingram (1) and Payne. W — Livsey. L — Boisvert. 2B — MT 2 (Buda, Uqdah).
Mount Everett 9, Lee 4
LEE — Nate VonRuden and Alek Zdziarski each earned three hits in a big win for the Eagles.
Jack Carpenter cracked two doubles, VonRuden and Kolby Bleau both added their own two-baggers and Zdziarski slammed a seventh-inning triple.
Zdziarski got the start on the mound and went the distance, tossing a seven-inning complete game in which he struck out five batters.
Evan Heath had three hits and Cam Redstone was 2 for 3 to lead the Wildcat offense.