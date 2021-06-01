NORTH ADAMS — Austin Buda certainly made the first start of his career a memorable one.
Batting cleanup, Buda brought home a game-high five runs as McCann rolled over Gateway 21-10 on Tuesday. Buda was one of four Hornets to record multiple hits, going 2 for 2 with a double and a triple.
Landon Champney was 2 for 3 batting second and Troy Wnuk was 3 for 3 with two runs scored out of the leadoff spot. Keaton West was 2 for 3 and brought home three runs. Chase Vander Woude was 1 for 3, but scored two runs and earned three RBI.
Gateway scored two runs in the top of the first, but the score was 11-2 in the blink of an eye as McCann scored four runs in the first and another seven in the second.
Justin Dennette pitched two innings and picked up the win for the Hornets after allowing two unearned runs. Seth Farnsworth came on in relief and struck out three batters to retire the side in the top of the fourth inning.
Next up for the Hornets (4-2) is a trip to Franklin Tech on Thursday.
———
Gateway 201 07 — 10 3 5
McCann Tech 470 (10)x — 21 11 2
Drury 5, Monument Mountain 1
North Adams — Arthur Labrie knocked home a run on a double in the top of the first inning, but that was all the Spartan offense could muster against the Blue Devils on Tuesday.
Nick Lescarbeau settled right in, pitching a seven-inning complete game while striking out six and allowing just five hits in the win.
Noah Miller scored on a Logan Crockwell ground out to tie the game at one in the bottom of the second inning. It was a stalemate until Drury broke free with a three-run burst in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Miller brought home Dylan Crockwell with a single and Alan Marceau made the score 4-1 with a single that scored Lescarbeau. The Blue Devils tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth to pull away for the victory.