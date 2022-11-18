PITTSFIELD — Baseball fans in Berkshire County might like to make plans to head to Lyman Street in Pittsfield Sunday afternoon.
The Baseball in the Berkshires museum, along with The Infield will be hosting a Meet the Pros event Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.
The Infield facility is located at 10 Lyman Street in Pittsfield.
Fans can meet and speak with former professional ballplayers who all either hail from the Berkshires or have close ties to the county.
Admission is free and there will be opportunities for photos and autographs, as well as a small Baseball in the Berkshires exhibit.
Windsor's Matt White was a pitcher with the Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners and Washington Nationals in 2003 and '05, while also spending time in the minor league organizations of Cleveland, Kansas City, Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1997 to 2007.
Great Barrington's John Raifstanger was an infielder and outfielder who played in the minors for the Red Sox from 1994-98.
Pittsfield's Joe Bateman was a minor league pitcher for 12 years with the Giants, Brewers, Rays and Athletics from 2002 to 2014.
Pittsfield's Rafael Luberes was a part of the Milwaukee Brewers organization as a pitcher from 2004-11.
Cheshire's Mike Gladu, who coaches the MCLA baseball team, was a pitcher in the Chicago Cubs organization in 1988.
Williamstown's Ryan Cameron pitched in the minors for the Rockies, Phillies and Red Sox from 1998-2007.