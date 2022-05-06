LENOX — After giving up three runs in the top of the first inning, Lenox shut out visiting Mahar the rest of the way in an 8-3 win.
The Millionaires answered with two in the bottom of the second and then three each in the third and fourth innings to overtake the Senators and pull away.
Michael Butler doubled with one down in the second. Samuel Joyce kept the inning alive with a two-out single, before Nick Vaber singled in a run.
Butler had a RBI single in the third as well. Leadoff man Michael Ward singled to start that frame, and then scored on a Brandon Armstrong base hit. Ward and Armstrong each had two hits and Ward scored twice. Luca Traversa drove in another run with a sacrifice fly.
Cliff Flynn and Butler combined to strike out 11 batters and neither issued a walk as Lenox improved to 5-7.
———
Mahar 300 000 0 — 3 7 3
Lenox 023 300 x — 8 11 0
Lee 14, Mohawk 4
LEE — A nine-run fourth inning catapulted Lee by visiting Mohawk on Friday.
Kyle Kelly got the start and threw three shutout frames before he was tagged for three runs in the top of the fourth. That gave the Warriors a 3-2 lead that was very short-lived.
Jake Bianco had a pair of hits and scored both times in the home half, as Lee got on a roll and didn't let up. He had three hits on the day, while Mike Naventi, Tyler Bartini and Gabe Lassor had two each.
Ben Kelly shut the door with two innings of work, allowing one run on one hit.
———
Mohawk 000 301 — 4 4 3
Lee 200 912 — 14 16 2
Pioneer Valley 8, Mount Everett 5
SHEFFIELD — In a matchup of division leaders, Bi-County North's Pioneer had a bit more to offer than host Mount Everett of the Bi-County South.
The Eagles knotted the game at 3-3 heading into the fourth inning, but Pioneer tacked on five more runs over the next two innings and Mount Everett couldn't keep pace.
Hugh Cyhowski struck out nine batters over six innings of work for Pioneer, working out of a handful of a jams. Mount Everett left at least one runner on base in six of the seven innings.
Heyden Cutlip went five innings for the Eagles but was saddled with the loss. Ben Shannon tossed a pair of scoreless innings to end it.
Nathaniel VonRuden was 3 for 4 with a double to lead the hosts. Mount Everett drops to 8-5 with a home tilt against McCann Tech on Tuesday.
———
Pioneer 120 320 0 — 8 11 2
Everett 030 020 0 — 5 10 1
Belchertown 9, Wahconah 0
BELCHERTOWN — A pitcher's duel became a uphill battle in a hurry as Belchertown hung nine runs in two late innings to send Wahconah home with a loss.
Patrick McLaughlin hung three zeroes to start his day on the hill, but the Orioles got to him and reliever Braedyn Melle in the fourth and fifth innings.
On the other side, Josh Misiaszek tossed a complete game, scattering five hits and striking out eight against two walks. Wahconah pitching issued 10 walks despite only giving up three hits.
Matt Kinser had a double for the Warriors, who left six on base.