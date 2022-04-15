LEE — A six-run fourth inning was the difference Friday afternoon for the Wildcats.
Lee turned a two-run deficit into a sizable lead and put away visiting Drury 10-4.
Evan Trombley went five innings for the win. He struck out four, walked five and scattered four hits. Trombley was charged with four earned runs. Kyle Kelly pitched two scoreless in relief.
Down 3-1, Lee got a leadoff double from Thomas Somerville to start the fourth innings. Aaron Armstrong and Jacob Bianco followed with back-to-back singles and Omari Smith walked. All four came around to score. Kelly later doubled and Bianco singled again, as both he and Armstrong scored twice in the frame.
Bianco had three hits, while Armstrong and Will Thomson had two hits each. Amont David had two hits, including a double, and an RBI for Drury. He also scored twice. Steven Cornell had a single and two RBI.
———
Drury 020 110 0 — 4 4 1
Lee 001 621 x — 10 9 3
Pettengill, David, Miller and Davis. Trombley (5), Kelly (2) and Armstrong. W — Trombley. L — Pettengill. 2B — D (David); L 2 (Somerville, Kelly).
Northampton 5, Pittsfield 4
NORTHAMPTON — The Generals led 4-3 entering the bottom of the sixth inning at Northampton, but an error and a two-out double by the Blue Devils upended a potential road win.
Pittsfield made three errors in the game, and out-hit the hosts 7-6, but couldn't capitalize. PHS scored one run in four separate innings and left 10 guys on base.
Cam Sime went four innings, surrendering just one hit, but walked five and was tagged for two runs. He struck out four. Collin Merwin was hit five times for three runs, two earned, and was saddled with the loss.
Chase Racine had a two-hit day and reached base three times, but didn't score or drive in any runs.
———
Pittsfield 101 101 0 — 4 7 3
Northampton 002 012 x — 5 6 0
Sime (4), Merwin (1 2/3), Contini (1/3) and Lavinio. Crowther (3), Stieniger (2 1/3), Kelleher-Mochak (1 2/3) and Parent. W — Kelleher-Mochak. L — Merwin. 2B — N 2 (Rios, Kelleher-Mochak).
Housatonic Valley 16, Mount Everett 10
SHEFFIELD — Housatonic Valley ran up seven runs in the top of the seventh inning, turning Friday afternoon's game on its head.
Mount Everett led 10-9 entering the final frame, taking that lead with back-to-back four spots in the fifth and sixth.
"I was happy with the way we battled against a good hitting team. Coming from behind to take the lead in the bottom of the sixth," wrote coach Dan Lanoue in an email. "Ultimately when you give up nine walks to a good hitting team it will catch up to you. That's what happened in the top of the seventh. After the first batter popped up to short for the first out. We then gave up five walks and two hits.
Michael Ullrich was 2-3 with a double and Connor Boardman was 2-4 with a double to lead an Eagles offense that had eight hits.
Mount Everett is 3-2 and visits Monument Mountain on Monday.