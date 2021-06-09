PITTSFIELD — Evan Blake's first-inning grand slam set the tone for Taconic in an 11-0 win over Pittsfield.
Matt Lee stepped onto the hill with a four-run advantage and made the most of the opportunity with a seven-inning no-hitter of the Generals. Lee threw 120 pitches and struck out 12 in a strong performance on the rubber.
Lee walked five and hit a batter, but was otherwise perfect in an effectively wild outing. Of the 120 pitches, 66 were for strikes. Right out of the gate, Lee struck out the first batter he faced, walked the second, hit the third with a pitch and walked the bases loaded, before catching Jake Taylor looking at strike three to end the threat.
Luke Mele walked to lead off the third for PHS and stole second, but Lee struck out Pittsfield's 2-3-4 hitters in order. He retired eight straight late, and 10 of the last 11 batters he faced. He struck out the game's final two batters with a runner on first.
Blake finished with six runs batted in and joined Lee and Leo Arace with multi-hit performances against their city rival. Taconic hit five doubles, two off the bat of cleanup hitter Arace, who caught the no-no.
Christian Marchbanks started for PHS, and did appear to settle in after Blake's blast by hanging zeroes in the second and third to keep the Generals alive. With one away in the fourth, Lee singled out of the No. 9 hole, before Pittsfield got a grounder for out No. 2. However, Marchbanks lost control there, walking Anton Lazits and hitting Brendan Stannard with a pitch to bring up Arace. Pittsfield made a pitching change to Jack Wildgoose, but Arace sent an 0-1 pitch to right field for a back-breaking double. He was then doubled in by Blake.
Marchbanks was charged with six earned runs on three hits and four walks. He struck out five in 3 2/3 innings.
Taconic remains unbeaten on the season and swept Pittsfield High in three games this spring played on three different fields.
———
Taconic 400 400 3 — 11 8 0
Pittsfield 000 000 0 — 0 0 1
Lee and Arace. Marchbanks (3 2/3), Wildgoose (1 1/3), Merwin (1 1/3), Lavino (2/3) and Kroboth. W — Lee. L — Marchbanks. 2B T 5 — (Arace 2, Blake, Lee, Bramer). HR — T 1 (Blake).
McCann Tech 4, Pathfinder 3
PALMER — The Hornets found some seventh-inning magic to come away with a road win at Pathfinder.
McCann Tech trailed 3-2 in the top of the seventh and Landon Champney cracked a one-out double to get the rally going. Austin Buda reached on an infield hit and the Hornets were now threatening with runners at the corners.
With one out, Luke Thomas singled to left and knotted the game at three as a run scored. Justin Chen flew out to left, deep enough for Buda to score the game-winning run for McCann.
Aaron Livsey came in to pitch the seventh after Nick Gilman allowed just one earned run in six frames on the mound. Livsey allowed a hit, but struck out two in the bottom of the seventh inning to close the game.