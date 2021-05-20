NORTH ADAMS — The Hornets scored in every inning, running past Pathfinder 14-1 on Thursday afternoon.
The Hornets (3-1) scored five runs in the second inning and another six in the third, jumping out to an 12-0 lead at the end of three.
"We took advantage of our team speed and really put pressure on their defense," McCann Tech coach Bill Farrell wrote in an email.
Ozzie Weber got the nod on the mound and picked up the win, allowing just one run while striking out six in five innings of work.
Omar Uqhda brought home a game-high two runs batted in for the Hornets. Meanwhile, Landon Champney, Chase Vander-Woude, Colin Booth, Nick Gilman, Hayden Singer and Aaron Livsey each earned runs batted in for an active McCann Tech offense.
"It wasn't the prettiest of wins, be we maintained our discipline at the plate," Farrell wrote. "We attacked the pitches that were in the zone and we didn't help Pathfinder's pitching when they were struggling to find the plate."
Next up, McCann Tech will host Franklin Tech at Joe Wolfe Field on Tuesday.
———
Pathfinder 000 01 — 1 3 2
McCann Tech 156 2x — 14 5 0
Taconic 14, Lee 0
PITTSFIELD — Matt Lee started his first game at the varsity level and earned his first win at the varsity level as Taconic took care of business against the Wildcats.
Lee allowed just two hits while striking out nine in five innings of work. The Green and Gold bats were active early and often as Taconic scored five runs in the first inning and another six in the second.
Sam Sherman was 3 for 3 with a triple and five runs batted in for Taconic. Anton Lazits, Leo Arace and Lee all knocked home two runs as Taconic improves to 5-0 with the win.
Taconic is hosting Hoosac Valley at 5 p.m. on Friday.