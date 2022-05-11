North Adams — A three-run first inning set the tone for Lenox's 5-1 win over McCann Tech on Wednesday afternoon.
Zack Vicotra knocked two hits and closed with a game-high two RBI in the win.
Michael Butler was nearly perfect on the bump for the Millionaires, tossing a complete game while striking out eight and allowing just three hits across seven innings of work.
Josh Livsey was 1 for 3 with a walk and RBI for the Hornets (8-6).
McCann Tech will play Drury at Joe Wolfe Field at 4 p.m. later this afternoon. Lenox, now 7-7 on the year, will host Mount Everett later today. First pitch is also slated for 4 p.m.
———
Lenox 301 010 0 — 5 7 3
McCann Tech 000 001 0 — 1 3 2
Butler and Joyce. Farnsworth (3), J. Livsey (4) and Rylander. W — Butler. L — Farnsworth. 2B — L 1 (Flynn); MT 1 (J. Livsey).
Mount Everett 7, Housatonic Valley 5
SHEFFIELD — Mount Everett's bats were active early and often in Wednesday's win over Housatonic Valley.
The Eagles scored in four of seven innings and qualified for the state tournament with the win. Nathaniel VonRuden finished 4 for 4 with three triples, Ben Shannon added a 2 for 4 day at the plate.
Mount Everett's Matt Lowe made his varsity debut on the hill and earned the win, helping his cause with an RBI single in the second inning.
The Eagles (10-5) will play at Lenox later today.
———
Housatonic Valley 000 101 3 — 5 4 4
Mount Everett 013 010 2 — 7 11 0
Wood and Bayer. Lowe (5), VonRuden (2) and Kreis. W — Lowe. L — Wood. 2B — ME 3 (VonRuden 3). HR — HV 1 (Schopp).
Monument Mountain 20, Ludlow 0
GREAT BARRINGTON — Monument Mountain ended a three-game losing streak on Wednesday in a huge way.
The Spartans scored runs in every inning, including 10 in the third, as they routed Ludlow 20-0. The game went 4 1/2 innings because of the 10-run rule.
It was the second time this year that Monument had run-ruled the Lions, having beaten them 15-5 in Ludlow back on April 28.
Monument's Jayder Raifstanger had three hits and drove in four runs. He singled, doubled and tripled, missing hitting for the cycle by not going yard. Cole Bissaillon had four hits and three RBI.
Arthur Labrie got the win, going four innings. Jack Bissaillon pitched the final frame.
Monument heads to Belchertown Friday and is at Lenox on Saturday.