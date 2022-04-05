EASTHAMPTON — Last year, the Monument Mountain baseball team lost to Easthampton in the Western Massachusetts Division III semifinals. This year, that would not happen again.
The Spartans got a combined one-hit shutout from Artie Labrie and two relievers and the offense pounded out 12 hits in a 12-0 win over the Eagles in the Spartans' season opener.
Labrie went the first four innings and gave up the game's only hit on a Nick Lloyd single in the fourth inning. He struck out three, did not walk anyone and hit one batter.
"He's only had two bullpens before his first start," Monument coach Tom Hankey said. "For the most part the pitching was good for us today."
Owen Wade pitched two innings and Colin Parker threw the seventh. They did not give up a hit.
Peter Free was 3 for 5 with three runs batted in for the Spartans, while Cole Bissaillion was 3 for 4 with three RBI.