SHEFFIELD — Owen Wade brought his A game south with him on a Sunday.
Wade twirled a gem to guide his Spartans by Mount Everett 10-0. He threw five innings of two-hit ball, striking out seven against three walks. Jack Bissaillon finished off the Eagles with a hitless sixth.
Cam Raifstanger had the big bat for Monument, going 2 for 3 with three stolen bases. Eli Cormier had a two-hit afternoon as well.
The Eagles dropped to 7-4 on the year, ahead of a Wednesday game at Lee.
———
Monument 120 043 — 10 8 1
Everett 000 000 — 0 2 4
Wade 5, J. Bissaillon 1 and C. Bissaillon. Cutlip 5, Von Ruden 1 and Von Ruden 5, Devoti. W — Wade. L — Von Ruden.
Turners Falls 9, Lee 8
MONTAGUE — A seventh-inning rally fell short for the Wildcats on the road Monday afternoon.
Lee scored three runs in the seventh inning, as Evan Trombly, Will Thomson and Tyler Bartini reached and scored in succession with one out.
Trombley had three hits for Lee and Bartini had two.