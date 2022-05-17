GREAT BARRINGTON — Cole Bissaillon's RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh made it a happy Senior Day for the Monument Mountain baseball team.
The single to left center field plated Cam Raifstanger, who had walked, as the Spartans walked off with a 3-2 win over Greenfield on Tuesday. The win improved the Spartans' record to 13-3 and was their third straight win.
The RBI single made a winner of Artie Labrie. The right hander went the distance, holding the Green Wave to two runs on just six hits. He did not walk anyone and he struck out six.
Greenfield ace David Carey also gave up six hits. He struck out nine, but walked five. Greenfield is now 10-7.
It might have been Senior Day, but the Spartans have one more game. They'll host Mount Greylok Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
———
Greenfield 000 002 0 — 2 6 0
Monument Mountain 001 010 1 — 3 6 0
Two outs when winning run scored.
David Carey and M.J. Paulin. Artie Labrie and Cole Bissaillon. W — Labrie. L — Carey. 2B — G: Carey, Paulin. MM: Jayder Raifstanger. 3B — MM: Ely Cormier.
McCann 4, Lee 1
LEE — The McCann Tech duo of Owen Gagne and Josh Livsey combined to throw a six-hitter as the Hornets made it to 10 wins with their second straight victory.
The score was tied 1-1 after three innings, but reliever Livsey threw four shutout innings to keep the Wildcats from taking the lead. Livsey struck out eight.
The Hornets got a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
Ben Kelly gave up seven hits and two walks, striking out four. Two of the four runs were unearned.
An RBI double by Noah DeBenedetto in the fourth inning broke the tie and put the Hornets ahead for keeps.
Livsey was 2 for 2 with two RBI, including a two-run single in the fifth while Logan Champney was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.
Lee was led by Evan Trombley, who was 2 for 4 and scored the Wildcats' only run.
The Hornets' regular season is over. The 3-10 Wildcats have a Wednesday game at Lenox and a Thursday contest at Hoosac Valley.
———
McCann Tech 001 120 0 — 4 7 1
Lee 001 000 0 — 1 6 3
Mount Everett 14, Hoosac Valley 4
CHESHIRE — The Eagles wrapped up the Bi-County South crown with a 10-run rule victory over host Hoosac Valley. The Eagles are now 11-6.
Matt Lowe pitched a strong five innings, giving up four runs on four hits. He struck out 10.
Lowe helped his cause by going 3 for 4. Hunter DeGrenier went 2 for 3 for the Eagles.
Hoosac, now 1-10, was led by Chris Szabo, who went 2 for 3. Szabo was also the first of three pitchers used by the Hurricanes.
Mount Everett hosts Drury on Wednesday, while Hoosac hosts Lee on Thursday.
———
Mount Everett 0(10)4 00 — 14 13 2
Hoosac Valley 300 01 — 4 4 3
Lowe and Von Ruden. Szabo 1 2/3, Witek 2 1/3, Bishop 1 and Hayes. W — Lowe. L — Szabo.
Owen Gagne 2 1/3, Josh Livsey 4 2/3 and Seth Farnsworth. Ben Kelly and Gabe Lassor. W — Livsey. L — Kelly. 2B — MT: Noah DeBenedetto.
Granby 7, Wahconah 3
DALTON — Collin Kennedy led the way for Granby, earning the win on the mound and going 2-for-4 at the plate including a double and two RBIs. He received help on offense from Ryan Gaughan who was 2-for-3 at bat with two singles and an RBI.
Wahconah scored three runs in the fifth when Patrick McLaughlin hit a triple to center field while Wahconah had the bases loaded, allowing all three base runners to score. Granby's defense tightened from there, however, preventing Wahconah from gaining momentum for a comeback.