SHEFFIELD — Hunter DeGrenier has been money for the Eagles this season. He improved to 5-0 on the hill, throwing 6 1/3 innings to push Mount Everett by McCann Tech on Tuesday.
Nathaniel VonRuden went 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles, while Tyler Candelari was 2 for 2 with two RBI. The Eagles improved to 9-5 overall.
DeGrenier struck out six, but also walked six and worked around eight hits to allow just three earned runs. McCann Tech left 11 runners on base. Aaron Livsey had two hits for the Hornets.
Colin Booth struck out three batters and walked five while scattering three hits over three innings in the start for McCann.
———
McCann 001 020 2 — 5 9 2
Everett 002 404 X — 10 8 4
Booth 2 1/3, A. Livsey 1, Howland 2 2/3 and Farnsworth. DeGrenier 6 1/3, Shannon 2/3 and VonRuden. W — DeGrenier. L — Booth. 2B — ME (VonRuden 2). 3B — ME (Shannon).
Pittsfield 6, Holyoke 0
PITTSFIELD — Behind a Connor Lavinio gem, the Generals sent Holyoke packing on Tuesday at Clapp Park.
Lavinio went a full seven innings, throwing 101 pitches. He struck out six and walked two, allowing just two hits in a shutout performance.
Pittsfield scored five runs in the fifth on five walks and singles from Chase Racine, Will Kinne and Brandon Mazzeo to give Lavinio all the run support he'd need. Racine tacked on a solo homer to lead off the sixth. Cam Sime and Kinne had two hits as well.
———
Holyoke 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Pittsfield 000 051 x — 6 9 2
McClain 4 2/3, Rodriguez 1 1/3 and Sicard. Lavinio and Mazzeo. W — Lavinio. L — McClain. HR — P (Racine).
Wahconah 10, Ludlow 0
LUDLOW — Pat McLaughlin threw a two-hit shutout on the road at Ludlow on Tuesday.
The offense swatted out 13 hits and benefit from six Lions errors in closing out the game in six innings. Owen Salvatore hit a triple and a home run, scoring three runs and driving in two.
McLaughlin struck out five and walked two, needing just 68 pitches to weave his way to a win. With the bat he was 3 for 4 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored. Drew Wendling and Scott Duma had two hits a piece, and Duma drove in two.
———
Wahconah 300 223 — 10 13 3
Ludlow 000 00 — 0 2 6
Sternowski and Santos. McLaughlin and Kinser. W — McLaughlin. L — Sternowski. 2B — W (McLaughlin, West). 3B — W (Salvatore). HR — W (Salvatore).
Taconic 24, Agawam 0
PITTSFIELD — Taconic came at Agawam from both ends on Tuesday night. Matt Lee and Evan Blake combined to throw a no-hitter, finishing a walk shy of a perfect five-inning game. Meanwhile, the Taconic offense slugged out 20 hits, nine for extra bases, including four home runs.
Blake hit two of those homers and also doubled on a 5 for 5, seven RBI day at the plate. Sam Sherman was 3 for 3 with two doubles and a home run. The senior drove in three runs. Christian Salzarulo relieved Sherman at shortstop and picked up where he left off, homering and driving in four runs on two hits. Nick Guachione doubled twice and had three hits, three RBI and four runs scored. Bo Bramer had two hits and scored four times. and Lee had two hits as well.
Lee struck out 11 and walked one over four hitless innings. Blake struck out two in the fifth to close it out.