NORTH ADAMS — Make it two straight wins for the Mount Everett baseball team.
Nathaniel Von Ruden was 3 for 5 and scored four runs as the Eagles beat McCann Tech 9-6, Friday afternoon at Joe Wolfe Field.
The Eagles, now 5-3, trailed 6-4 after three innings. But starter Hunter DeGrenier and reliever Heyden Cutlip pitched shutout baseball over the final four innings as the visitors outscored the Hornets 5-0 during that stretch.
Ben Shannon helped the Everett cause by going 2 for 5 with two RBI.
Aaron Livsey went the first four innings, while Josh Livsey went the final three. Josh Livsey got the loss.
———
Mount Everett 121 121 1 — 9 11 2
McCann Tech 303 000 0 — 6 4 6
Hunter DeGrenier 6 1/3, Heyden Cutlip 2/3 and Nathaniel Von Ruden. Aaron Livsey 4, Josh Livsey 3 and Austin Buda. W — DeGrenier. L — J. Livsey. 2B — ME: Ben Sherman.
Minnechaug 9, Pittsfield 7
WILBRAHAM — Minnechaug scored three runs off two PHS pitchers in the bottom of the sixth inning to overtake the Generals and secure a home win.
Pittsfield led 7-6 after Walker Abdallah walked and came around to score on an error in the top of the sixth. The Falcons then sent five batters to the plate in the bottom half before PHS could record an out. A single, three walks and an error did the damage before Tyler Gaudette induced a sacrifice fly and strike out the 8-9 hitters to end the frame.
The Generals did try to rally back in the seventh, loading the bases on two walks and an error, but a fly to center ended the game.
Gaudette did take the loss, despite allowing just one unearned run in one inning of work. Connor Lavinio started and went 3 2/3, striking out four. He allowed four earned runs (six total) on seven hits and a walk. Offensively, Patrick Rindfuss had two hits and scored twice. Tommy Mullin doubled and drove in two runs. Abdallah stole two bags and had two RBI as well.
———
Pittsfield 021 121 0 — 7 6 5
Minnechaug 310 203 x — 9 9 3
Lavinio 3 2/3, Contini 1 1/3, Gaudette 1 and Heimann. Graziano 3, Dunklee 2, Dos Santos 2 and Barbeau. W — Dos Santos. L — Gaudette. 2B — P (Mullin); M 3 (Keating, Norris, Nordstrom)
Wahconah 11, Drury 1
DALTON — Wahconah put together 10 hits and walked seven times in five innings on Friday in a run-rule win over Drury.
The Blue Devils managed just one unearned run off starter Ben West, who went three innings and struck out four against five walks and two hits. Braedyn Melle finished off Drury with two scoreless featuring three Ks.
Lucas Wildrick had three hits including a double for the Warriors, while Melle and Ethan Orsini grabbed two hits each. Patrick McLaughlin hit an RBI triple in the fifth, while Owen Alfonso tripled to lead off the second, scoring on a Melle single.
Orsini led off the bottom of the first inning with a single, before two walks were issued and all three batters came around to score with the help of an error. That put the Warriors firmly in the driver's seat up 4-0 after one.
Amont David started for Drury, but exited after one inning. He was only hit once, but walked two and surrendered three earned runs.
———
Drury 001 00 — 1 3 4
Wahconah 422 03 — 11 10 3
David 1, Davignon 1 2/3, Canales 2 and Davis. West 3, Melle 2 and Kinser. W — West. L — David. 2B — W (Wildrick). 3B — W 2 (Alfonso, McLaughlin).
Hopkins Academy 13, Lee 0
LEE — The Wildcats were held to a pair of singles in a home loss on Friday afternoon.
Hopkins' Cody West struck out eight Wildcats over six excellent innings. The lone hit he surrendered was a first-inning single to Will Thompson who was then thrown out at second to end the frame. Lee didn't get a baserunner to second until the seventh.
Lee's Ben Kelly had a strong start on the mound as well, keeping the Wildcats within two runs into the fifth inning. Hopkins then hung a six spot on the board in the top of the fifth. He struck out three.
Andrew Ciaglo and Dom Aloise had three hits each to lead Hopkins
Lee loaded the bases in the seventh, and got a single from Lasser, but couldn't bring anyone home.